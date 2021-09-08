Playtika to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. ( PLTK, Financial), a leading mobile gaming company, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtika’s President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on September 13, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. PT/1:50 p.m. ET.





Robert Antokol, Playtika's Founder and Chief Executive Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on September 23, 2021 at 11:55 a.m. PT/2:55 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations page at https://investors.playtika.com/ . A replay of the presentation will be available on the company’s Investor Relations page.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 36 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, Vinnytsia, Lausanne, and Warsaw.

