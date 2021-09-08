OptimizeRx Welcomes Andrew D'Silva as Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance

ROCHESTER, Mich., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) ( OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has appointed Andrew D’Silva to the new position of senior vice president of corporate finance.



D’Silva will be responsible for helping the Company with its strategic growth and capital markets initiatives. He will also work alongside OptimizeRx’s commercial and finance teams in designing capital allocation strategies to further drive growth.

“We are very excited to welcome Andrew into the OptimizeRx family. With deep experience in the capital markets, he has had a solid track record as a top industry analyst,” said OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo. “Andrew has in-depth understanding of the healthcare technology sector and a keen eye for what makes a winner in the space. He’ll be a key player in supporting our organic and inorganic growth,” concluded Mr. Febbo.

The OptimizeRx digital health technology platform connects the treatment support of life sciences to all stages of a patient’s care journey, and helps people afford and stay on therapy through the doctor-recommended course of treatment. The Company is increasingly aligned with pharma across key specialty therapeutic areas and has continued expanding its omnichannel network of point-of-care solutions for patients, physicians and the life sciences.

“I’ve watched OptimizeRx execute on its various growth initiatives for the better part of a decade and am truly honored to join the team,” commented D’Silva. “I have been impressed with the Company’s ability to act nimbly in a rapidly evolving industry while leveraging its platform to execute on its vision of improving affordability, access and adherence, which ultimately leads to better health outcomes. I’m looking forward to leveraging my industry experience to help OptimizeRx further expand its life science and omnichannel reach.”

D’Silva has over a decade of equity research and capital markets experience and most recently served as a senior healthcare research analyst at B. Riley Securities. Earlier in his career, he was a managing director and part of Merriman Capital’s equity research team.

D’Silva received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, San Diego.

