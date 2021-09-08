Wondr Gaming announces the appointment of Gareth Hill as Senior Vice President & Global Head of Partnerships

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gareth Hill as Senior Vice President & Global Head of Partnerships. Mr. Hill was formerly Head of Sales for the Americas for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), where his team activated multimillion dollar partnerships with some of the largest brands in sports and media. Prior to his tenure at FIBA, Mr. Hill was a Senior Account Executive with IMG College, and before that, a founding member of the partnerships team at New York City FC. Mr. Hill will lead Wondr Gaming's partnerships team in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto, driving sales for Wondr's sports, esports, music & meme NFT platforms, and loyalty and rewards program.

"Gareth brings a wealth of experience in sports and entertainment, having developed the first global ticketing partnership and strategy in FIBA's history, revolutionizing the ticketing of FIBA's events globally, including the flagship event, the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Gareth has a proven track record of generating revenue, and has been instrumental in developing FIBA's relationships with corporate partners in the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia. These partnerships will be invaluable to Wondr Gaming as he continues to expand its loyalty and rewards, and NFT marketplaces." - Mike Cotton, Co-founder, President & COO, Wondr Gaming

"I am tremendously excited to be joining the Wondr team at this significant moment in the company's history. I look forward to helping Wondr continue to grow and become a global force in the gaming and entertainment industries" - Gareth Hill, SVP & Global Head of Partnerships, Wondr Gaming

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

