USANA Athletes Nick Mayhugh And Jessica Long Lead Company's Para Athletes In Gold As They Make Their Marks In History

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More professional and Olympic athletes trust USANA than any other nutritional supplement in the world and for the second consecutive summer cycle, the nutritional company cheered on a group of its para athletes as they competed in Tokyo. Over the 13-day competition, USANA Athletes earned thirteen podium finishes—seven gold, three silver, and three bronze—across athletics, judo, shooting, swimming, and wheelchair fencing and tennis events. American sprinter Nick Mayhugh and swimmer Jessica Long lead the pack with a combined five world records, two American records, and six gold medals.

Breakout star and dual athlete Mayhugh made his Paralympic debut in athletics after seven-a-side soccer was excluded from this year's Games. Having only taken up sprinting 18 months prior, the Virginia native quickly became a household name. In his kick-off event, he broke his own world record to become the first, and fastest, T37 athlete to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds. Mayhugh left Tokyo with medals in each of his four events, the men's 100m T37 (gold), 200m T37 (gold), 400m T37 (silver), and the 4x100m universal relay (gold)—setting five world record times and two American records.

"To go to Tokyo and represent my country on the biggest stage is something I've always dreamed of." says Mayhugh. "I dedicated everything I had physically, mentally, and emotionally to the sport of track and field the last year and a half. To come home having medaled in every event and with a handful of world records means everything to me. It's a testament to all the hard work my brother, team, and I put into my craft. I hope it inspires those watching at home that no matter what life has dealt you, you're in control of your own limits. If you believe in yourself and work hard you, too, can be a champion."

Decorated veteran swimmer Jessica Long captured six medals to further solidify her name in history as the second-most decorated U.S. Paralympian with 29 total medals. As a five-time Paralympian, Long swam to the podium with medals in the women's 100m butterfly S8 (gold), 200m medley SM8 (gold), 4x100m medley relay (gold), 400m freestyle S8 (silver), 100m breaststroke SB7 (silver), and 100m backstroke S8 (bronze), respectively.

"It has been so special being in Tokyo and having so many people follow along these last few weeks," says Long. "The support I have received has been out of this world. Seeing how much the Paralympics have grown since my first Games is incredible! Thank you everyone for the special words of encouragement."

NOTABLE HIGHLIGHTS

Mónica Olivia Rodríguez Saavedra of Mexico earned gold with a time of 4:37.40 in the women's 1500m T11—setting a new world record.

earned gold with a time of 4:37.40 in the women's T11—setting a new world record. Judo athlete Lenia Ruvalcaba of Mexico captured bronze in the women's 70kg event. The four-time Paralympian also holds a gold (2016) and silver (2008) in the same division.

of captured bronze in the women's 70kg event. The four-time Paralympian also holds a gold (2016) and silver (2008) in the same division. Wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana took home bronze in the women's épée B pool. Tokyo marked the Thai athlete's fifth consecutive Paralympic podium appearance.

marked the Thai athlete's fifth consecutive Paralympic podium appearance. Indonesian swimmer and two-time Paralympian Jendi Pangabean finished fifth in the second heat of the men's 100m backstroke S9.

backstroke S9. Sprinter Noelle Lambert made her Paralympic debut with a sixth-place finish in the women's 100m T63—setting a new American record with a time of 15.97.

made her Paralympic debut with a sixth-place finish in the women's T63—setting a new American record with a time of 15.97. Rifle shooter McKenna Geer made her second Paralympic appearance. The American competed in the mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2, mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 and mixed 50m rifle prone SH2 events.

made her second Paralympic appearance. The American competed in the mixed air rifle standing SH2, mixed air rifle prone SH2 and mixed rifle prone SH2 events. Thailand's Banjob Suwan made his Paralympic debut in the men's single and doubles wheelchair tennis events.

"These athletes are truly inspiring. We congratulate all their outstanding performances. From breakout moments to historical podiums and impressive debuts, they represented USANA and their respective countries with class and grace. We are proud to be a part of their team," says Dan Macuga, USANA chief communications and marketing officer.

The mentioned athletes are either Associates or dedicated USANA product users who have received compensation and/or complimentary USANA products for their partnership with USANA.

