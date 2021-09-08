Blued launches Super Idol to showcase the vibrant talent within the global LGBTQ+ community

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blued, a world-leading online LGBTQ+ community platform connecting more than 60 million users across continents, is set to launch "Super Idol", a talent competition showcasing LGBTQ+ talent this month in Asia.

"Despite the restrictions brought about by the pandemic, 2021 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the celebration of the diversity and spirit within the global LGBTQ+ community," said Liam Lu, Head of Blued International.

"To provide a platform on which our users around the world can showcase their talent, Blued is launching 'Super Idol', to highlight the exceptional qualities that lie within all of us."

To participate in "Super Idol", aspiring contestants must post their entries, ranging from singing, dancing to standup comedy, on their social media accounts and tag the official Blued account first. Of the contestants, 30 will be selected to advance to the semi-finals, during which they will be asked to perform a series of challenges.

From there, the top five will compete for the title of Blued's first "Super Idol". The winner, as well as the voting audiences, stand a chance to win cash prizes of up to $22,000.

Available in 13 languages, Blued connects users in about 170 countries and it is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. Blued is the world's first LGBTQ+ app to introduce a live streaming feature in 2016.

It also introduced Voice Chat Rooms and Quick Chat—functions for live audio conversations and video call speed dating, respectively, during the pandemic

In June, Blued launched its new global brand video and #LiveYourPride global campaign for Pride 2021, which also included local activations in markets around the world.

Mobile app Blued is a location-based social networking service that allows the LGBTQ community to conveniently and safely connect with each other and express themselves, integrating live streaming services with customizable social news feeds, video and voice calls, as well as access to professional health-related services in selected markets. Blued, the central hub for world-leading LGBTQ platform BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT), is available in 13 languages and has connected more than 60 million registered users in about 170 counties. It is now the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam and has local operations in Brazil, China, India, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, the US and Vietnam.

