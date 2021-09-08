Heska Corporation Announces Strategic Hire to Drive Expansion and Execution

PR Newswire

LOVELAND, Colo., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products, today announced the hire of Anthony Providenti to serve as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. In this role, Mr. Providenti is responsible for accelerating corporate development activities consistent with the Company's strategic priorities to drive meaningful expansion and deliver sound execution.

Mr. Providenti brings over 25 years of transactional and over 15 years of industry-leading experience to his new role. Prior to Heska, Mr. Providenti held key roles at prominent animal health companies, having served most recently as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development at Covetrus Inc. He joined Covetrus in February 2019 as part of its formation after serving as Vice President, Corporate Business Development Group, Animal Health and Medical at Henry Schein Inc. since January 2003. Before joining Henry Schein, Mr. Providenti acted as a corporate attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Mr. Providenti holds a Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law where he served as an editor and a member of the Fordham Law Review and a BS in Accounting from Lehigh University.

"I have known and admired Anthony for years. Anthony is a good person and a great fit for Heska's 'can do' culture of finding and doing the hard work necessary to deliver outsized returns," said Kevin Wilson, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President. "Anthony's track record speaks for itself. His body of work is well-known, highly regarded, spans over two decades, and includes hundreds of domestic and international transactions in the animal health industry. He has repeatedly demonstrated an uncanny ability to work with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to identify and assemble key transformative assets, leverage synergies, optimize deal structures, unlock value, drive growth, and deliver strong return-on-investment. His relationships, reputation and experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our assembly of the right assets and capabilities around the world to serve veterinarians better than and before the competition. I am extremely confident that Anthony will step up Heska's strategic plan and results, and I am delighted he has joined our team."

"I am thrilled to join the wonderful Heska team at such a transformative time," said Mr. Providenti. "I have known and respected Heska for a number of years and I have observed Kevin and his team develop and scale tremendous value within this highly competitive and exciting market. The Company is accelerating fast to expand and accomplish its stated goals. I am confident that doing so will create amazing value FOR OUR CUSTOMERS, and I am energized to join the effort. The opportunity to drive meaningful growth and value creation is incredible, and I am honored to join the people of Heska, who I consider to be among the best in the industry, to do so."

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," "project," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide our current expectation or forecasts of future events; are based on current estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Heska pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Heska assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-corporation-announces-strategic-hire-to-drive-expansion-and-execution-301371153.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation