CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris & Amsterdam

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Europe's largest digital asset investment firm brings physically-backed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs to both Euronext exchanges

PR Newswire

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 8, 2021

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, today announced that two of the Company's recently launched physically-backed exchange traded products (ETPs) have cross-listed on the Euronext exchange in Paris and Amsterdam. With this latest cross-listing, CoinShares continues to expand its European footprint and will be able to provide a larger investor base with access to digital assets through industry leading, regulated investment vehicles.

CoinShares_Logo.jpg

  • CoinShares Physical Bitcoin ISIN: GB00BLD4ZL17 / WKN: A3GPMN / Fee: 0.98% p.a.
  • CoinShares Physical Ethereum ISIN: GB00BLD4ZM24 / WKN: A3GQ2N / Fee: 1.25% p.a.

Frank Spiteri, CoinShares' Chief Revenue Officer added "Listing our physical Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam is another milestone for our CoinShares Physical platform, which has grown to over $560m in assets under management after launching in January. The cross-listing will allow us to continue our mission of working alongside clients to provide investors access to cryptocurrencies through investment products. We are excited to expand into these new marketplaces and continue growing the presence of digital assets in Europe."

Chief Executive Officer at CoinShares, Jean-Marie Mognetti, commented on today's news, "We have seen the investor sentiment in Europe shifting in favour of digital assets over the last few years. The institutional demand for our products clearly demonstrates the part cryptocurrencies play in institutional investment portfolios. By listing our physical ETPs in Amsterdam and Paris we're continuing to put our client's needs first while also filling a gap in the marketplace. We recently recorded the strongest second-quarter results in CoinShares' history, and this news, coupled with the recent announcement of our strategic alliance with Invesco Europe, augurs very well for the future of our asset management business."

The listing of the two ETPs on both Euronext exchanges follows the cross-listing of CoinShares Physical Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin ETPs on Germany's main market Börse Xetra earlier this year. CoinShares Physical ETPs are now registered for sale in Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, France, Denmark, Finland, Poland and Norway.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

Media Contact

Jay Morakis
+1 646 859 5951
[email protected]

Certified Advisor

Mangold Fondkommission AB 
+46 (0)8 503 015 50
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY98434&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinshares-lists-physically-backed-crypto-etps-on-euronext-paris--amsterdam-301370891.html

SOURCE CoinShares Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98434&Transmission_Id=202109080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98434&DateId=20210908
