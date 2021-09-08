Oracle Offers Free Training and Certification for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced it will offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) training and OCI certification* testing for free worldwide. The new program includes Oracle's entire expert-created OCI learning curriculum for all skill levels and various IT roles. Through this program, learners have access to all OCI courses, delivered digitally, on-demand, and available in 13 languages. Oracle is also offering Oracle Autonomous Database and other certification exams free for a limited time*.

Organizations are increasingly choosing to run their mission-critical workloads on OCI because of its ability to run any cloud workload with faster migration, lower cost to operate and on a more secure, globally available platform. As OCI customer adoption continues to grow, Oracle has increased investment in programs that provide support to customers and increase access to relevant, hands-on cloud skills training to help them get the most out of the Oracle Cloud.

Oracle's new training program enables people to gain valuable cloud expertise that can be applied to any industry, enabling them to enhance their value and grow their careers. The free training and certification also helps to expand the IT talent pool, making it easier for businesses to acquire or develop the skilled professionals they need to grow and innovate quickly.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've seen the IT skills gap become wider and more prominent than ever before due to our heightened reliance on high-tech and cloud skills. This gap not only impacts the people looking for meaningful careers but also companies seeking qualified professionals," said Damien Carey, senior vice president, Oracle University. "By providing free training on arguably the fastest growing cloud technology in the industry, Oracle is helping individuals build the skills they need for successful careers and making it easier than ever for our customers to maximize the value of their Oracle Cloud investment."

Oracle's new program will include:

Access to the entire digital OCI training catalogue which includes courses for all levels and multiple roles, accessible anytime and anywhere with 13 languages supported

Hands-on labs through the Oracle Cloud free tier to enable practice in a live environment

An end-to-end Oracle certification experience — from preparation courses and practice exams to testing and credentialing

Live sessions taught by Oracle experts who cover best practices and provide personalized feedback

Career resources to support those who are seeking new job opportunities

*Free OCI, Oracle Autonomous Database and other certifications will be available exclusively from Oracle University through December 31, 2021. Free OCI digital training will be available on-going. To learn more about the program, visit the OCI free training and certification page.

