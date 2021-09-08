RATIONAL Announces Promotion of Simon Lohse to Executive Vice President for Area North America

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RATIONAL AG, the leading manufacturer of multifunctional foodservice equipment, announces the promotion of Simon Lohse from Managing Director of RATIONAL United Kingdom (UK) to Executive Vice President of Area North America.

Lohse joined RATIONAL in 2016 as Managing Director of the RATIONAL UK subsidiary, responsible for business operations and customer success across Great Britain and Ireland. Prior to joining RATIONAL, Lohse held various positions of responsibility at ITW, including Managing Director of Hobart Service in the UK.

"During his time at RATIONAL UK, Simon's many contributions improved our business. He brings broad and highly applicable industry experience to leverage across this important area," said Markus Paschmann, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and RATIONAL AG Executive Board member. "We are confident that adding Simon to the North American leadership team will result in continued growth and a superior customer experience."

"I'm excited and honored to accept this new challenge, and I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of this region by working closely with our colleagues, customers and partners across North America," said Lohse.

As Executive Vice President for Area North America, Lohse oversees strategic positioning and business operations for the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and champions the customer-focused RATIONAL corporate culture. He also serves as President of RATIONAL USA.

Prior to Lohse's appointment, Rune Are, Chief Financial Officer for RATIONAL North America, assumed these responsibilities in December 2020 on an interim basis.



