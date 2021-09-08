RATIONAL Announces Promotion of Simon Lohse to Executive Vice President for Area North America

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RATIONAL Announces Promotion of Simon Lohse to Executive Vice President for Area North America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RATIONAL AG, the leading manufacturer of multifunctional foodservice equipment, announces the promotion of Simon Lohse from Managing Director of RATIONAL United Kingdom (UK) to Executive Vice President of Area North America.

Lohse joined RATIONAL in 2016 as Managing Director of the RATIONAL UK subsidiary, responsible for business operations and customer success across Great Britain and Ireland. Prior to joining RATIONAL, Lohse held various positions of responsibility at ITW, including Managing Director of Hobart Service in the UK.

"During his time at RATIONAL UK, Simon's many contributions improved our business. He brings broad and highly applicable industry experience to leverage across this important area," said Markus Paschmann, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and RATIONAL AG Executive Board member. "We are confident that adding Simon to the North American leadership team will result in continued growth and a superior customer experience."

"I'm excited and honored to accept this new challenge, and I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of this region by working closely with our colleagues, customers and partners across North America," said Lohse.

As Executive Vice President for Area North America, Lohse oversees strategic positioning and business operations for the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and champions the customer-focused RATIONAL corporate culture. He also serves as President of RATIONAL USA.

Prior to Lohse's appointment, Rune Are, Chief Financial Officer for RATIONAL North America, assumed these responsibilities in December 2020 on an interim basis.

About RATIONAL

The RATIONAL Group is the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 2,300 people worldwide. RATIONAL is listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX.

To learn more about RATIONAL products and services, attend a RATIONAL CookingLive event to see how RATIONAL products help commercial kitchen operators do more with less space, waste, energy, cost, and stress. To reserve your place, visit www.rationalusa.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG98228&sd=2021-09-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rational-announces-promotion-of-simon-lohse-to-executive-vice-president-for-area-north-america-301370755.html

SOURCE RATIONAL USA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG98228&Transmission_Id=202109080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG98228&DateId=20210908
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment