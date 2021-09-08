Logo
Armata Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET on September 13, 2021. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, click HERE for the conference.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

Media Contacts:

At Armata:
Steve Martin
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
858-800-2492

Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2569

SOURCE Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

