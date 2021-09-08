Hughes JUPITER System Selected by DTP to Connect Citizens in Papua and throughout Indonesia with Satellite Broadband

PR Newswire

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that Indonesian Internet Service Provider PT. Dwi Tunggal Putra (DTP) has selected its JUPITER™ System platform to deploy satellite connectivity across 1,400 rural locations. DTP joins more than half a dozen other operators that have implemented the Hughes JUPITER platform across thousands of cellular backhaul and Internet access sites to support the LC1 and LC2 ("Leased Capacity") broadband initiatives of BAKTI, a division of the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Information. The DTP implementation includes a JUPITER gateway and terminals powering service on the KTSAT 7 (KT7) satellite and will bring broadband across Indonesia and into Papua, a part of the country that has lagged in connectivity.

"Thanks to technology and service successes over the past several years, we have a proven track record in satellite deployments across Indonesia," said Vaibhav Magow, assistant vice president, International Division at Hughes. "The DTP Ka-band project enhances our portfolio supporting seven ISPs, five gateways and C-, Ka- and Ku-band High-Throughput Satellites—a testament to the flexibility of the JUPITER architecture in enabling high performing and efficient networks that help connect the unconnected."

Michael Alifen, chief executive officer of DTP, added: "Hughes with its JUPITER System is the right choice for us to deliver our KT7 Ka-band capacity. The JUPITER System delivers an effective solution for us and will help us to be competitive in the satellite connectivity industry."

Widely used across the industry, the JUPITER System is the de facto standard for satellite implementations worldwide with features that yield higher bandwidth efficiency and lower service cost for operators than other ground systems. The latest JUPITER technology incorporates Layer 2 functionality to integrate terrestrial and satellite traffic seamlessly. It supports the acceleration of 16,000 TCP sessions – an essential feature for applications with many simultaneous users, such as cellular backhaul.

For more information about the JUPITER System, please visit: https://www.hughes.com/technologies/broadband-satellite-systems/jupiter-system

Hughes at SATELLITE 2021 Realizing the Connected Future

Hughes will exhibit at SATELLITE 2021 September 7-10 at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, showcasing how consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world benefit from the connected experiences enabled by a half century of Hughes innovation. See Hughes executives at SATELLITE 2021 for unique perspectives on the latest technologies and solutions that provide essential connectivity around the world – including Community Wi-Fi Hotspots and cellular backhaul over satellite; aero and maritime connectivity; military SATCOM; and the latest in multi-orbit solutions, multi-service networks and multi-transport technologies. For further information, visit hughes.com/sat21.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

About PT. Dwi Tunggal Putra (DTP)

Established in 1975 as a Telecommunication Company, DTP is known as the 1st Generation of Network Access Point (NAP) company in Indonesia in 2001. Since then DTP expands its business by providing an integrated telecommunication solution focusing on VSAT Service, Data Center, Internet Service Provider and Cloud Computing. DTP is known for its speed, reliability and flexibility of service across the archipelago bringing connectivity to the unconnected region of Indonesia. Visit www.dtp.net.id or @dtpnetid on Instagram and Youtube.

©2021 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hughes-jupiter-system-selected-by-dtp-to-connect-citizens-in-papua-and-throughout-indonesia-with-satellite-broadband-301370872.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC