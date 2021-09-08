Logo
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) (Nasdaq: NRXP) today announced that NRx's management team will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021.

NeuroRx_Logo.jpg




Conference:


H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Format:


Virtual on demand presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presentation:


Available on demand beginning September 13, 2021 at 7 AM EST

Webcast:


https://journey.ct.events/view/c13bb8f5-55cc-4e65-abc5-cf3775cf677d




About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) (www.nrxpharma.com) draws upon more than 300 years of collective, scientific and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. Its investigational product, ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) for patients with COVID-19, has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medical Countermeasures program, part of the US Department of Defense. The FDA has additionally granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support to NRx for NRX-101, an investigational medicine to treat suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 is currently in Phase 3 trials, with readouts expected in 2022. NRx also has the BriLife™ vaccine for COVID-19 in clinical trials and holds the exclusive worldwide license to commercialize the vaccine. The BriLife vaccine was first developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research.

NRx is led by executives who have held senior roles at Allergan, J&J, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and the US FDA. NRx is chaired by Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, who has held leadership roles in six biotechnology startup companies with public exits and been appointed to advisory roles in four US Presidential administrations. The NRx board includes Dr. Sherry Glied, former US Assistant Secretary for Health (ASPE), Daniel E. Troy, JD, former Chief Counsel of the US FDA, Chaim Hurvitz, former director of Teva and President of the Teva International Group, and General H.R. McMaster, Ph.D. (US Army, Ret.) the 26th United States National Security Advisor.

CORPORATE CONTACT
Jack Hirschfield
Head of External Affairs, NRx
[email protected]
512-674-5163

INVESTOR RELATIONS
John Mullaly
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
617-429-3548

favicon.png?sn=CL98674&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrx-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-301370874.html

SOURCE NRx Pharmaceuticals


