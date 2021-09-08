Ahead of DOL IRA Rollover Requirements, Broadridge Fi360 Offers Enhanced Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ahead of DOL IRA Rollover Requirements, Broadridge Fi360 Offers Enhanced Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support wealth and retirement professionals as they address new requirements associated with the Department of Labor's Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02 (PTE 2020-02), Broadridge Fi360 Solutions announced an enhanced Decision Optimizer software for financial advisors. The enhanced capability supports advisors with PTE 2020-02 requirements that take effect December 20, 2021, as well as ongoing IRA rollover and related compliance needs.

The Decision Optimizer tool, first launched in July 2020 in response to Regulation Best Interest, offers a highly customizable, turnkey solution to help financial advisors and home-office clients comply with evolving ERISA plan/IRA transfer regulatory requirements. Advisors can access PTE 2020-02-specific rollover analysis criteria, plan fee benchmarking data, attestations, and home office surveillance of rollover comparisons, improving workflows to better align with current and future compliance conditions.

Broadridge Fi360 Solutions worked to enhance the tool with ongoing support from the Pension Resource Institute to develop best practice criteria that is easily adaptable as the regulatory environment evolves.

"The enforcement date of December 20, 2021 and associated requirements are creating meaningful challenges for advisors and home offices. Working alongside PRI and our clients, we're excited to offer a turnkey solution to help drive compliance," said John Faustino, Head of Broadridge Fi360 Solutions. "We're thrilled to bring PRI's expertise to our client base and to continue helping advisors simplify and implement fiduciary processes."

"We're excited to work with Broadridge Fi360 Solutions to deliver services that address the technical and evolving regulatory environment," said Jason C. Roberts, Chief Executive Officer at Pension Resource Institute and Retirement Law Group. "Broadridge Fi360's deep knowledge of the fiduciary advisor landscape with 20 plus years' experience and superior technology resources, combined with our intellectual property and focus on ERISA legal and compliance issues, enables us to bring actionable and scalable solutions to serve our respective clients."

About Broadridge Fi360 Solutions
Broadridge Fi360 Solutions provides fiduciary education, training and technology to help financial intermediaries use prudent fiduciary practices to profitably gather, grow and protect investors' assets. Since 1999, the firm has provided financial professionals with the tools necessary to act as a fiduciary in their work with investors. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Broadridge Fi360 Solutions is the home of the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) Designation, the Fiduciary Focus Toolkit™, CEFEX and the Fi360 Fiduciary Score®. Fi360 was acquired by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, in 2019. Learn more at www.Fi360.com.

Media Contacts:
Matthew Luongo
Prosek Partners
+1 646.818.9279
[email protected]

Linda Namias
Broadridge Financial Solutions
+1 631.254.7711
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY98688&sd=2021-09-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahead-of-dol-ira-rollover-requirements-broadridge-fi360-offers-enhanced-solution-301371099.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98688&Transmission_Id=202109080759PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98688&DateId=20210908
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment