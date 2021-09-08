Amyris to Present at Two September Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences and provide a business update.

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 from 7:00 AM ET for on-demand viewing

Annual Global Investment Conference, from for on-demand viewing Cowen's 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit, September 13 at 2:10 PM ET

A webcast of the presentations and replays will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.amyris.com.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare, Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane, Terasana® clean skincare treatment, Costa Brazil luxury skincare, OLIKA hygiene and wellness, Rose Inc.™ clean color cosmetics and JVN™ clean haircare. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

