Trick or Treat: Wendy's "Scary Good" Boo! Books Benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption are Now Available to Purchase

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Trick or Treat: Wendy's "Scary Good" Boo! Books Benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption are Now Available to Purchase

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

This annual fundraiser helps Wendy's and its customers make more family moments possible for children in foster care

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2021

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Wendy_s_Boo__Books_Image.jpg

WHAT:
Ghostly greetings from your favorite red head! Fall is in the air, pumpkins are on doorsteps and costumes are on shelves, which can only mean one thing: Halloween is almost here and Wendy's® fang-tastic Boo! Books™ are back and better than ever! Wendy's Boo! Books are just $1 and include FIVE coupons for free Jr. Frosty® treats AND one BOO!nus app-exclusive offer for a free any size Fry with any purchase.*

But the best part is, proceeds* from Boo! Books support Wendy's commitment to finding forever families for more children waiting in foster care by partnering with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA). The DTFA supports the hiring of adoption recruiters who work with smaller caseloads of children in foster care, ensuring they have enough time and resources to find the right home for every child. The recruiters use a child-focused recruitment model proven to be up to 3x more effective at serving children in foster care who are often overlooked.

WHERE & WHEN:
Wendy's Boo! Books are available for purchase now through October 31, 2021, at participating Wendy's locations. Jr. Frosty coupons may be redeemed until December 31, 2021.

WHY:
By purchasing a Boo! Books coupon book—or maybe two or three—Wendy's customers are helping to raise more than $5 million which will make more family moments possible for children in foster care.

Not to mention, Boo! Books allow customers to ditch the tempting mega bags of candy for a much cooler treat to distribute to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

HOW TO GET YOUR BOO! ON:
Snag your new go-to trick-or-treat find at your nearest Wendy's for just $1. You can also order via the mobile app or through Wendy's self-order kiosks—simply add your Boo! Books by going to the "Give Something Back" category within the menu to add them to your order.

ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*At participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants while supplies last. 85¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9.1.2021 -- 10.31.2021 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons valid from 9.1.2021 – 12.31.2021. Bonus offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's App. Wendy's App download and registration required.
**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

Wendy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA98481&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trick-or-treat-wendys-scary-good-boo-books-benefiting-the-dave-thomas-foundation-for-adoption-are-now-available-to-purchase-301371132.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA98481&Transmission_Id=202109080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA98481&DateId=20210908
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment