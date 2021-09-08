Trick or Treat: Wendy's "Scary Good" Boo! Books Benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption are Now Available to Purchase

PR Newswire

Ghostly greetings from your favorite red head! Fall is in the air, pumpkins are on doorsteps and costumes are on shelves, which can only mean one thing: Halloween is almost here and Wendy's® fang-tastic Boo! Books™ are back and better than ever! Wendy's Boo! Books are just $1 and include FIVE coupons for free Jr. Frosty® treats AND one BOO!nus app-exclusive offer for a free any size Fry with any purchase.*

But the best part is, proceeds* from Boo! Books support Wendy's commitment to finding forever families for more children waiting in foster care by partnering with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA). The DTFA supports the hiring of adoption recruiters who work with smaller caseloads of children in foster care, ensuring they have enough time and resources to find the right home for every child. The recruiters use a child-focused recruitment model proven to be up to 3x more effective at serving children in foster care who are often overlooked.

Wendy's Boo! Books are available for purchase now through October 31, 2021, at participating Wendy's locations. Jr. Frosty coupons may be redeemed until December 31, 2021.

By purchasing a Boo! Books coupon book—or maybe two or three—Wendy's customers are helping to raise more than $5 million which will make more family moments possible for children in foster care.

Not to mention, Boo! Books allow customers to ditch the tempting mega bags of candy for a much cooler treat to distribute to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

Snag your new go-to trick-or-treat find at your nearest Wendy's for just $1. You can also order via the mobile app or through Wendy's self-order kiosks—simply add your Boo! Books by going to the "Give Something Back" category within the menu to add them to your order.

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*At participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants while supplies last. 85¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9.1.2021 -- 10.31.2021 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons valid from 9.1.2021 – 12.31.2021. Bonus offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's App. Wendy's App download and registration required.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

