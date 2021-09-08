Koppers Holdings Inc. to Host 2021 Investor Day

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Monday, September 13, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

The presentation will feature an in-depth review of the business as well as the company's strategic initiatives through 2025. Key speakers will include:

Stephen Tritch – Chairman of the Board

– Chairman of the Board Leroy Ball – President and Chief Executive Officer

– President and Chief Executive Officer James Sullivan – Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

– Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Zugay – Chief Financial Officer

– Chief Financial Officer Jimmi Sue Smith – Vice President, Finance and Treasurer

This event is open to investors and analysts attending either in person or virtually, and will include a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks. To register for the event, please click here.

Live Video Webcast and Conference Call

The live video event can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=z5gpL1fR.

In addition, a live audio broadcast will be available toll free by dialing 833-366-1128 in the United States and Canada, or 412-902-6774 for international, Conference ID number 10159628.

Presentation materials will be available at least 15 minutes before the call on www.koppers.com in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

An online archive of the webcast and presentation slides will be available after the conclusion of the event and will remain on the company's website for one year.

###

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com. Questions concerning investor relations should be directed to Michael Zugay at 412-227-2231 or Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.







For Information:

Michael J. Zugay, Chief Financial Officer



412 227 2231



[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-holdings-inc-to-host-2021-investor-day-301371222.html

SOURCE Koppers