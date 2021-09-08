Logo
ICCDS Gears Up for 10G with Converged FTTH and HFC Solution from Harmonic

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Taiwan-based cable operator ICCDS is setting a pathway forward to 10G with Harmonic's market-leading CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform. Harmonic's CableOS Platform converges fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) PON and HFC DOCSIS 3.1 networks for operational efficiency while enabling blazing-fast broadband speeds as ICCDS addresses the growing demand for high-bandwidth applications such as VR and gaming.

Harmonic___CableOS___Jan_2020.jpg

"Bringing reliable multi-gigabit service to our customers is a top priority," said Hsi Chin Lee, president at ICCDS. "Teaming up with Harmonic was a strategic choice to help us meet the modern high-speed demands of broadband subscribers. The CableOS Platform allows us to support FTTH PON and DOCSIS with a unified software, provisioning and management solution, guaranteeing that our infrastructure is future-ready for next-gen broadband, including 10G."

ICCDS is deploying Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with virtualized CMTS software, Shell Remote-PHY (R-PHY) nodes, a virtualized broadband network gateway (vBNG) and remote optical line termination (R-OLT) devices. Harmonic's professional services team is working closely with ICCDS to fully converge its data and video services in the IP domain, reducing space, power and cooling costs while simplifying management. The outdoor deployment model offers rapid implementation, enabling ICCDS to achieve a shorter time to market for rolling out broadband services. With Harmonic's zero touch provisioning solution, ICCDS is able to alleviate optical network terminal (ONT) provisioning issues.

ICCDS is also using Harmonic's CableOS Central always-connected cloud management service for real-time, data-driven monitoring. CableOS Central assures nonstop connectivity and exceptional quality of experience for ICCDS subscribers. Harmonic's reseller Cabletronics Broadband provided integration services, assuring seamless deployment.

"ICCDS is one of the first customers in the Asia-Pacific region to adopt a one-network solution to provide advanced broadband services that is agnostic to last mile connectivity," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, cable access business operations at Harmonic. "Operators today are eager to overcome space and power constraints to better address scale and efficiencies as they launch next-gen broadband services. ICCDS sets the perfect example of how to improve customer experience, with rapid service deployment, sustainability and long-term cost savings through network convergence."

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 3 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

Harmonic will showcase its groundbreaking converged FTTH PON and HFC DOCSIS solutions at the SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 in Atlanta in Booth 1641. To learn more about Harmonic's presence at the Expo and to schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/cable-access/scte/.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic
Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Harmonic_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF96221&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iccds-gears-up-for-10g-with-converged-ftth-and-hfc-solution-from-harmonic-301370512.html

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF96221&Transmission_Id=202109080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF96221&DateId=20210908
