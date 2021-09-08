The New Home Company and Apollo Announce Completion of the Acquisition of The New Home Company by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The New Home Company and Apollo Announce Completion of the Acquisition of The New Home Company by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Home Company (: NWHM) (“NWHM” or “the Company”) and Newport Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Purchaser”), an entity controlled by funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced the successful completion of the previously commenced cash tender offer by the Purchaser to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of NWHM.

The tender offer expired at 12:00 A.M., New York City time on September 8, 2021. As of the expiration of the tender offer, a total of 16,334,654 shares of common stock of NWHM, representing approximately 89.95% of the outstanding NWHM shares, were validly tendered into and not withdrawn from the tender offer. As of such expiration, all conditions to the tender offer have been satisfied or waived. Purchaser has accepted for payment, and expects to promptly pay for, all such NWHM shares validly tendered and not withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the tender offer.

As a result of its acceptance of the shares tendered in the tender offer, Purchaser has acquired a sufficient number of shares of the Company’s common stock to close the merger of Purchaser with and into the Company without the affirmative vote of the Company’s other stockholders pursuant to Section 251(h) of the Delaware General Corporation Law. On September 8, 2021, Purchaser consummated the merger. In connection with the merger, the remaining outstanding shares were cancelled and automatically converted into the right to receive $9.00 per share in cash, being the same price paid in the tender offer. As a result of the tender offer and the merger, NWHM became a privately-held, indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Apollo Funds and the Company’s common stock ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to the Apollo Funds and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal advisor to Apollo. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. served as financial advisor to the Company and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel.

About The New Home Company

The New Home Company is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California, Arizona and Colorado. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.NWHM.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit http://www.apollo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the transaction between Apollo and NWHM, strategic and other potential benefits of the transaction, and other statements about Apollo’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects, are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions (“SEC”). These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on Apollo’s and NWHM’s current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to be different from those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties regarding: changes in financial markets; changes in economic, political or regulatory conditions; changes in facts and other circumstances and uncertainties concerning the proposed transaction; and other factors set forth from time to time in NWHM’s SEC filings, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as the tender offer statement, solicitation/recommendation statement and other tender offer documents that will be filed by Apollo and NWHM, as applicable. Apollo and NWHM caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Apollo does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Important Additional Information

This communication is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell common stock of NWHM, Apollo, or any other securities. This communication is for informational purposes only.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
The New Home Company Inc.
(949) 382-7838
[email protected]

For Apollo:

Investor Contact:
Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
212 822 0491
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyMjIyNiM0Mzk0Nzg5IzIwMDkxNzM=
Apollo-Global-Management-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment