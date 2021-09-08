TransUnion: New Research Explores Technological and Data Barriers to More Automated, Inclusive Credit Union Lending

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TransUnion: New Research Explores Technological and Data Barriers to More Automated, Inclusive Credit Union Lending

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Research brief offers loan growth and inclusion strategies to navigate the pandemic economy

CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the credit union industry rebounds from the unique set of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many community financial institutions are recalibrating their growth strategies with an eye toward bolstering inclusive lending efforts.

Trended and alternative data can play a key role in supporting those initiatives and a new research brief from Filene Research Institute and TransUnion (: TRU), examines how credit unions can adapt lending strategies to better compete with the evolving competitive landscape and expand financial inclusion efforts.

“Credit unions have long aimed to provide access to financial services for the communities they serve. Many of these institutions are also looking for ways to simplify lending decisions to improve the loan application process and serve a more diverse group of consumers,” said Sean Flynn, senior director of community financial institutions at TransUnion. “Gaining a better understanding of the role alternative and trended data can play in the underwriting process can enable credit unions to build a more comprehensive view of members’ financial situations while driving automation and transparency.”

These revelations were echoed by credit union executives recruited from major metropolitan areas and rural towns in regions across the United States. This market research was commissioned by TransUnion through Filene Research Institute and the interviews covered four broad topics: the current state of lending operations, new paradigms for lending, the credit union ethos, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key insights reinforced the notion that credit unions want to be more inclusive and take more calculated risks. The current economic environment has also driven many financial institutions to shift their underwriting models to include trended and alternative data versus legacy credit modeling, which has allowed credit unions better serve their membership's evolving needs.

Barriers exist, however, such as readily adopting new technologies and cost – particularly for smaller and mid-sized credit unions. While credit union size often correlates to the degree of automation or amount of nontraditional data in underwriting, new paradigms for assessing thin or no-file members are widely seen as desirable.

“We found in our research that the use of nontraditional credit data was widely seen as an important means of bridging the financial services gap with thin- or no-file consumers, who are often from marginalized and financially vulnerable communities,” said Dr. Taylor Nelms, senior director of research at Filene Research Institute. “There is a growing understanding in the industry that lending more deeply into the communities that credit unions serve can be a pathway to responsible growth, and the current circumstances surrounding the pandemic have prompted leaders to reimagine their credit union’s relationship to risk, and their members, moving forward.”

For more information on Filene Research Institute’s research, please download the report –Beyond Legacy Lending: Strategies for Loan Growth and Inclusion.To learn more about CreditVision Link and how alternative and trended data can benefit financial institutions, please visit: https://www.transunion.com/product/creditvision-link

About TransUnion (: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

ContactDave Blumberg
TransUnion
E-mail[email protected]
Telephone312-972-6646
ti?nf=ODMyMTU0NCM0MzkyNzg1IzIwMDk4NzQ=
TransUnion.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment