Brixton Metals Receives up to 48.5 g/t Au and 5% Cu in Surface Rock Sampling and Intercepts More Visible Gold in Drilling at the Trapper Target on its Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the discovery of additional visible gold intercepts in shallow drilling and provides analytical results from the initial batch of rock samples from the Trapper Gold Target. The Trapper Target is one of Brixton’s 14 currently recognized copper-gold-silver targets at the Thorn Project, located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada.



Click here for Figure 1. Trapper Gold Target Location Map on Gold Geochemistry Plot, Thorn Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Figure-1_8Sept2021.jpg

Christina Anstey, Vice President of Exploration, stated, “We are eagerly waiting for assay results from the drilling and the additional rock and soil samples that were collected at the Trapper Gold Target. During 2021 the company focused its efforts on the blind Camp Creek Porphyry Target, and the Trapper Target where mineralization is at or near surface. Assays are pending for hole THN21-184, which was drilled at Camp Creek to 1200m, ending in mineralization, and fourteen shallow drill holes from the Trapper Target.”

During the 2021 exploration program a total of 342 rock samples and 394 soil samples were collected.

Results from 85 rock grab samples have been received from the analytical laboratory. Eighteen samples yielded greater that 1.0 g/t Au, seven samples returned greater than 5 g/t Au, three were greater than 20 g/t Au and the highest value was 48.5 g/t Au, from sample D131160, also containing 215.00 g/t Ag and 1.15% Cu.

Ten of the 85 rock samples returned greater than 0.1% Cu, six samples yielded greater than 1% Cu, two samples generated greater than 3% Cu with the highest value of 5.1% Cu.

A copper bearing outcrop was discovered 385m west from the first drill pad and collar THN21-185 at the Trapper Target. The outcrop consists of a large rusty-red-brown quartz vein or silicified zone with chalcopyrite-sulphosalts-pyrite-bornite-malachite, hosted within lapilli tuff volcanic rocks. Grab sample D131137 returned 3.92% Cu, 3.07 g/t Au, 34.60 g/t Ag. See Figure 2 for the location of this sample and Figure 4 for a picture of this sample. Grab sample D131136 was taken from the same outcrop, and returned 9.52 g/t Au, 1.99% Cu, 13.65 g/t Ag. Subsequently, a 12m rock-saw channel sample was collected at one-meter intervals across the mineralized zone. Assays are pending for this channel.

Sample D131260 returned 5.10% Cu, 25.3 g/t Ag, 0.30 g/t Au and consisted of a one-meter-wide quartz vein with chalcopyrite-pyrite-malachite. This sample was taken from a large angular boulder, with abundant nearby boulders of the same style suggesting a proximal source. See Figure 2 for location of the sample.

Rocks collected are select grab samples of mineralized outcrops and minor float within the Trapper Target area and do not represent the entire target. Soil sample results and the remaining rock sample results are pending.

Table 1. Highlights of the Initial Two Batches of Assays from Rock Grab Samples, Trapper Target.

SAMPLE Au Ag Cu Rock Type ID g/t g/t % Mineralization Style D131115 24.40 28.80 quartz-carbonate-pyrite-galena-sphalerite vein hosted in intermediate lapilli tuff D131151 4.43 25.40 quartz-carbonate-galena-sphalerite-pyrite vein hosted in mafic volcaniclastics D131152 4.15 71.10 0.21 quartz-carbonate-galena-sphalerite-pyrite vein hosted in mafic volcanics D131153 6.17 67.50 0.17 quartz-carbonate-galena-pyrite-sphalerite-malachite vein hosted in intermediate volcanics D131154 4.78 127.00 0.26 quartz-galena-pyrite-sphalerite vein hosted in intermediate volcanics D131155 3.80 22.50 quartz-carbonate-galena-arsenopyrite-pyrite-sphalerite-chalcopyrite vein hosted in mafic volcanics D131156 22.50 158.00 0.23 quartz-carbonate-galena-pyrite-sphalerite-chalcopyrite vein hosted in intermediate volcanics D131157 1.51 33.00 quartz-carbonate-galena-pyrite-bornite-chalcopyrite vein hosted in intermediate volcanics D131160 48.50 215.00 1.15 quartz-carbonate-galena-chalcopyrite-pyrite vein hosted in intermediate volcanics D131162 1.46 30.30 quartz-carbonate-galena-arsenopyrite-pyrite vein float sample D131166 7.13 30.90 quartz-carbonate-galena-pyrite-silver sulphosalts vein hosted in mafic volcanics D131167 2.60 255.00 quartz-carbonate-pyrite-arsenopyrite vein hosted in mafic volcanics D131252 8.90 56.40 quartz-pyrite-galena-silver sulphosalts vein hosted in intermediate lapilli tuff D131253 4.51 9.46 quartz-carbonate-pyrite-galena-chalcopyrite vein hosted in intermediate lapilli tuff D131254 1.03 9.30 pyrite-galena-chalcopyrite disseminated in in intermediate tuff D131136 9.52 13.65 1.99 1.5m quartz breccia with chalcopyrite-sulphosalts hosted in lapilli tuff D131137 3.07 34.60 3.92 quartz vein with chalcopyrite-sulphosalts-pyrite cutting lapilli tuff D131138 0.05 0.56 1.10 quartz vein with malachite-azurite-chalcopyrite hosted in lapilli tuff D131140 2.65 1.55 0.27 open vuggy quartz with malachite-chalopyrite D131260 0.30 25.30 5.10 float quartz vein with chalcopyrite-pyrite-malachite D131261 0.05 4.01 1.51 float quartz vein with chalcopyrite-pyrite

Click here for Figure 2. 2021 Rock Grab Sample and Drill Collar Locations, Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Figure-2_8Sept2021r.jpg

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated, “The Trapper Gold Target continues to generate encouraging results from the 2021 program at the Thorn Project. In addition to the multiple phases of mineralization and vein generation, we have recognized low sulfidation style veins crosscutting high sulfidation mineralization and veining. The high-sulfidation minerals may suggest potential for porphyry gold and or copper mineralization at depth or laterally.”

Click here for Figure 3. Rock Float Samples D131260-131261, Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Figure-3_8Sept2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 4. Rock Grab Sample D131136-38, Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Figure-4-_8Sept2021rv.jpg

Click here for Figure 5. Rock Grab Sample D1311160, Trapper Target:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77fd97ba-16e3-4a61-b0f1-cdaf418e4e86



In addition to the previously reported visible gold intercepts, geologists recorded ten visible gold intercepts in hole THN21-195 between 95.15m and 189.17m depth. Examples of visible gold observed in hole 195 can be seen in Figure 5 below.

Click here for Figure 6. Photographs of Select Visible Gold Grains in Hole THN21-195, Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Figure-6_8Sept2021.jpg

Rock samples were prepared by ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, YT and assayed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish.

About the Trapper Gold Target



The Trapper Gold Target is located 12-14km southeast from the main Thorn camp and airstrip which is located 90km ENE from Juneau, Alaska. The Trapper Target represents a volcanic and intrusive hosted gold target where soil and rock sampling and limited drilling have identified a multi-kilometer long northwest-trending gold anomaly. Since the 2020 acquisition of the Trapper claims by Brixton, prospecting and rock sampling identified a new area along Inlaw Creek that returned high-grade gold values. In 2021, two new copper showings have been discovered and visible gold was identified in seven drill holes and outcrop sampling. In 2011, forty-two drill holes totaling 8581m were drilled at the Trapper Target, where drill hole TG11-11 returned 34m of 1.7 g/t Au including 0.41m of 92.8 g/t Au with visible gold. A recently completed Mobile MT geophysical survey identified a large deep-rooted resistivity/conductivity anomaly associated with the target.



Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., is the Chairman and CEO for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC, the Langis-Hudbay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA, under an Earn-in Option Agreement to High Power Exploration, now Ivanhoe Electric. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: [email protected]



For Investor Relations, please contact:

Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: [email protected]



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/600d63a4-726b-4110-9ca0-12c3b954ec51

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dd83d71-9b44-4b4d-84be-34724194f826

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dde7a5b-5f8c-4d0d-a85b-d6b70ffcb042

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f8cc209-1a3e-435b-92a2-b51fd307f733

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a9b5f72-8901-4811-a565-f24998b645fe



