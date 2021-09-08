Sumo Logic and IBM Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption with Marketplace Availability and Red Hat OpenShift Operator Integration

REDWOOD CITY, Calif and ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , and IBM (: IBM) today announced the availability of Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform™ on Red Hat Marketplace , the open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers that offers a simpler way to buy and deploy certified container-based software. Sumo Logic will offer its cloud-native security and observability solutions for companies running on the Red Hat OpenShift platform, helping them to deploy faster and achieve insights into their cloud and hybrid infrastructures, applications, and services.



Ramin Sayar, President and CEO at Sumo Logic said: “Companies want to streamline the procurement, deployment, and management of their container applications. Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform allows them to get all their data into one place for observability, security, and business intelligence and to reduce administrative labor. We are excited about our collaboration with IBM to offer our Continuous Intelligence Platform with Red Hat OpenShift on Red Hat Marketplace, making it easier for customers to take advantage of our DevSecOps platform as they modernize and migrate their applications across hybrid cloud environments.”

Sumo Logic achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification status based on the support of the Continuous Intelligence Platform’s cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments, and compatibility with Red Hat OpenShift. As part of the certification, Sumo Logic will extend the company’s existing Kubernetes collection agents to Red Hat’s OpenShift Operator model, designed to make it easier to deploy and manage data from customers’ OpenShift Kubernetes clusters. An IDC study1 sponsored by Red Hat revealed that partners can achieve an average of 49% higher revenue for software products that have been certified by Red Hat, as customers increasingly either require or prefer certified solutions.

“As an industry leader, we are constantly evolving our digital presence to enhance the customer and employee experience,” said Rajesh Gajula, Director IT DevOps and Cloud Engineering, for Tailored Brands, Inc. “Our OpenShift-backed architecture has accelerated our cloud migration efforts and enables a new operating model for our technology platform. Connecting Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform with our clusters in Red Hat OpenShift has enabled us to drive greater operational visibility and application reliability as part of our digital transformation.”

For companies building cloud-native infrastructure and applications, Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination for unlocking the value of cloud investments, designed to minimize the barriers facing global organizations as they accelerate innovation.

Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Ecosystems at IBM said: “Red Hat Marketplace is a one-stop shop for enterprises to seamlessly deploy and manage software across hybrid cloud environments, spanning multiple clouds and on-premises. Sumo Logic’s certification for Red Hat OpenShift, along with their availability on Red Hat Marketplace, can help deliver innovation and value for clients via containerized workloads and the simplified deployment and management of data. We’re pleased to welcome them to the Marketplace.”

“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, vice president, Partner Ecosystems, Product & Technologies, Red Hat. “Our goal with the marketplace is to make it faster and easier for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform that are tested for, certified by and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps companies make data-driven decisions and reduces the time to investigate security and operational issues. Its cloud-native SIEM, real-time security analytics and compliance functions are designed to help organizations automate the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security and Internet of Things data to derive actionable insights for security teams within seconds. Similarly, Sumo Logic’s observability and software development intelligence integrations make application development teams more productive and responsive to business challenges.

________________________

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. ( SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

