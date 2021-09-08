Sensus Healthcare to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Boca Raton, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. ( SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announced that Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021.

A webcast of the virtual presentation will be available starting at 7:00 am (EST) on Monday, September 13, 2021, and can be accessed through the Investors Relations section of Sensus Healthcare’s website at www.sensushealthcare.com or directly through the webcast link . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions.

