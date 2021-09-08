Dorman Announces 223 New Products, Including 54 Exclusive Solutions, And Extends Market Leadership In Steering Shafts And Turbo Accessories

Highlights:

Aftermarket-exclusive, Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards-compliant lower steering shafts for select Ram pickups and millions of Ford and Lincoln trucks, extending industry-leading coverage in steering shafts

Three new accessories that are must-have repair parts for millions of popular turbocharged vehicles, reinforcing Dorman’s position as the premier single source for hard-to-find turbo accessories

54 new aftermarket-exclusive aftermarket solutions, including a column shifting mechanism for select high-mileage Toyota Tundra and Sequoia models, and a third brake light for select late-model Jeep Wranglers

COLMAR, Pa , Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM, Financial) is announcing today the release of 223 new replacement auto parts, including 54 aftermarket-first solutions, to continue giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.



This month’s new solutions include two aftermarket-exclusive additions to Dorman’s expansive coverage in steering shafts. The new products are direct replacements for the lower steering shafts on select Dodge Ram pickups (425-217) and over 2 million Ford and Lincoln trucks and SUVs (425-396) and are rigorously tested for fit, durability and performance. Like all Dorman steering shafts, they meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards.

Turbocharged vehicles are increasingly popular and repair professionals know it’s essential to replace worn and failure-prone parts whenever a turbo is serviced. Dorman’s “one-stop shop” response to the growing demand for turbo accessories helps eliminate repair hassles by offering a wide array of hard-to-find turbo-related parts. This month, two new turbo products engineered to fit almost 2 million Chevrolet and Buick models are being introduced, including an aftermarket-exclusive turbocharger feed hose connector set (667-504) and a direct replacement coolant line (667-521). A new intercooler (918-961) for select late-model Chevy Cruze models also joins Dorman’s vast lineup of turbo parts, designed to replace that car’s failure-prone original intercooler.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

A new power window regulator and motor assembly (751-062) for six million late-model GM pickups and SUVs, extending Dorman’s aftermarket-leading coverage in this safety-first, highly-engineered part category

An aftermarket-exclusive engine air intake hose (696-019) to replace the failure-prone original hose on over 1.3 million GM mid-sized SUVs

A cost-effective, aftermarket-exclusive, direct replacement column shifter mechanism (905-122) for high-mileage early-2000s Toyota Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs

A new third brake light (923-134) for over 1.6 million Jeep Wranglers, another Dorman aftermarket-exclusive and extension of this part type

A durable, direct-replacement windshield washer reservoir and cap (603-596) designed to replace the leak- and failure-prone original equipment reservoir on almost 2 million aging GM vehicles



These are just a few of Dorman’s 223 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

Contact: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing Email: [email protected]

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 26, 2021 and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit Dorman’s website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.