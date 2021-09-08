Logo
The J.M. Smucker Co. Shares Progress on Thriving Together Agenda

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company Announces New Environmental Impact Goals as Part of 2021 Corporate Impact Report

PR Newswire

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2021

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) issued its 2021 Corporate Impact Report today, sharing an update on progress made on its Thriving Together agenda and its commitment to positively influence the issues challenging people and pets. The Company's Thriving Together agenda focuses on supporting access to quality food, access to education, equitable and ethical treatment for all, connections to necessary community resources and a healthier planet.

Key highlights shared in the 2021 Corporate Impact Report include:

  • Access to Quality Food: Supported the delivery of more than 23 million meals for people and pets in need
  • Access to Education: Partnered with the LeBron James Family Foundation to launch HomeTown Hall, a large indoor space for the growing I PROMISE School family to gather, learn and grow together
  • Equitable and Ethical Treatment for All: Announced support of leading social justice organizations including the Akron-Canton Urban League, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Equal Justice Initiative, Human Rights Campaign, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund Inc., Toronto Chapter of the Chinese Canadian National Council and Urban League of Greater Cleveland
  • Connections to Community Resources: Donated more than $1.3 million to the Red Cross and United Way to support the communities where the Company operates
  • Healthier Planet: Exceeded its 2020 environmental impact goals for waste-to-landfill diversion, water-use-intensity reduction and greenhouse-gas-emissions-intensity reduction

"We recognize our stakeholders have significant expectations for the positive impact we must make on society; however, the expectations we have for ourselves are even higher," said Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The work of our employees and partners to deliver on our Thriving Together agenda amid the unprecedented circumstances of the past year has been an inspiration to me and my leadership team. It also provides us with confidence in our ability to continue to make a meaningful, positive impact on the issues our communities face."

As part of the 2021 Corporate Impact Report, the Company has introduced its new environmental impact goals, which are in addition to the previously shared packaging sustainability commitments.

These new goals include:

  • Reduce absolute scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions 28% by 2030 from a 2019 base year (the target boundary includes biogenic emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks)
  • Reduce scope 3 GHG emissions 22% per unit of sold product by 2030 from a 2019 base year
  • Achieve TRUE certification at 100% of sites by 2030
  • Reduce energy intensity at company-owned facilities 5% by 2025 from a 2019 base year
  • Reduce water intensity at company-owned facilities 5% by 2025 from a 2019 base year

"These new goals build on our progress while challenging us to enhance the positive impact we can make," Smucker said. "A great example is our greenhouse-gas-emissions goals, which were developed using the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The use of science-based targets allows us to leverage established standards and supports our commitment to long-term resiliency."

Learn more about the Company's Thriving Together agenda and its impact on those connected to its business by visiting the Company's website: www.jmsmucker.com/our-impact.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

JMSmuckerCo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL98818&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jm-smucker-co-shares-progress-on-thriving-together-agenda-301370980.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL98818&Transmission_Id=202109080813PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL98818&DateId=20210908
