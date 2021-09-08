Logo
3M Donates Supplies to Support Students, Teachers Returning to the Classroom

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 8, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To prepare students for success as they return to the classroom this fall, 3M (NYSE: MMM) is donating products to support schools serving low income and diverse student populations.

3M_Logo.jpg

3M is providing backpacks full of school supplies to 17,000 public school students in its hometown, through a partnership with the St. Paul Public School District and the Kids in Need Foundation. More than 700 teachers will distribute the products, which range from Scotch® Glue Sticks and Post-it® Notes to notebooks and pencils.

3M plant communities are also teaming up to provide locally-needed supplies this year: 3M Monrovia, California sites recently collected six barrels of requested back to school items working together with partner Foothill Unity Center. 3M Austin, Texas site will be collecting required polo shirts for a public school during the month of September.

In 2020, 3Mgives and the 3M Foundation facilitated more than $28 million in 3M product donations, which went to disaster relief efforts, schools and community nonprofits.

Through its Supplies for Schools program, 3M donates products such as office supplies, hand sanitizer, tapes, glues, adhesives, highlighters, masks and sponges.

To help make sure supplies reach students and teachers who need them the most across the country, including underrepresented communities, 3M partners with leading nonprofit organizations such as Kids in Need, Teach for America, and DonorsChoose.

Through DonorsChoose, public school teachers can create classroom project requests. 3M is providing $500,000 in annual support to DonorsChoose, which has supported 7794 teacher projects since 2014.

3M has launched a fresh round of Science at Home online educational resources that can be done in the home or classroom. Teach for America partnered with 3M to promote awareness of Science at Home resources this year – dedicated to Title 1 schools serving low income students. To learn more about 3M Science at Home, visit 3M.com/scienceathome.

3Mgives also donates more than one million dollars in products going out to over 3900 FIRST Robotics Competition teams in their Kit of Parts each year.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

favicon.png?sn=CG96176&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-donates-supplies-to-support-students-teachers-returning-to-the-classroom-301371295.html

SOURCE 3M

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG96176&Transmission_Id=202109080819PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG96176&DateId=20210908
