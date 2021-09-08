Logo
Switch Adds Technology Leader Jonathan H. King as Chief Revenue Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

King joins Switch from Google Cloud to lead sales strategy and business development as company looks to increase capacity by over 1.3 million square feet by 2023

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), ("Switch"), the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, today announced it has named Jonathan H. King to the newly formed role of Chief Revenue Officer for Switch. King joins Switch as part of the continued evolution of Switch's sales platform to support the increased capacity of over 1.3 million square feet of additional data center capability across multiple campus locations, currently under construction and coming online over the next 24 months.

JonathanKing_PR_NEWSWIRE_r1.jpg

King comes to Switch from Google Cloud where he served as the Managing Director, Strategic Technology Partnerships.

"Jonathan is an experienced and influential global sales, ecosystem and technology leader," said Switch Founder and CEO, Rob Roy. "Jonathan's wealth of experience in sales leadership, cloud strategy, strategic partnership and ecosystem development, and end-to-end product development will be invaluable in taking our team to the next level as we scale for continuing rapid growth and expansion to meet our strong customer demand."

At Google Cloud, King led strategic technology partnership and ecosystem development including launching Google Cloud's Telecom & Edge industry effort and partner ecosystem and the Google Cloud VMware Engine. Prior to Google Cloud, King held executive positions leading transformation and growth lines of business for World Wide Technology, Ericsson, CenturyLink, Joyent, Verizon, Totality and Exodus giving him over 20 years of diverse sales and operating experience in every facet of the data center business and surrounding technology ecosystem.

As Chief Revenue Officer for Switch, King will oversee Switch's sales strategy and business development efforts to drive revenue growth and develop strategic partnerships to enhance the product offerings for Switch's client base.

"As a former customer and multiple time partner of Switch for over a decade, I have witnessed the innovative, sustainable and forward-thinking vision of Switch CEO and Founder Rob Roy come to life to revolutionize the data center industry," said King. "At a critical time when society needs sustainable infrastructure more than ever, I am thrilled to join the Switch team to help lead its talented management and sales team through this wave of growth and expansion."

About Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 750 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding data center campus capacity and future development, growth and strategies. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Switch as of the date hereof, and Switch disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. For additional information regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to discussions under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Switch's SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.switch.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

switch_black_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA98721&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switch-adds-technology-leader-jonathan-h-king-as-chief-revenue-officer-301370920.html

SOURCE Switch

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA98721&Transmission_Id=202109080830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA98721&DateId=20210908
