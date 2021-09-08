Crown Electrokinetics Appoints Mindy Hamlin as Vice President of Engineering

PR Newswire

CORVALLIS, Ore., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a smart glass technology company, today announced that it has appointed Mindy Hamlin as Vice President of Engineering.

"Mindy is an impressive new addition to the Crown team. She brings over 30 years of experience in leading and building teams across a full product development lifecycle as well as expertise in R&D, new product development, process engineering, factory design and automation," said Doug Croxall, Crown Chairman & CEO. "We're excited to welcome her to the team and immediately leverage her unique insights and experience further bolstering our engineering capabilities as we look to commercialize and bring to market Crown's DynamicTint™."

Prior to joining Crown, Mindy Hamlin served as the Director of Technology, Development, Infrastructure and Operations at HP Inc. While at HP Inc., Hamlin oversaw Printhead MEMS Fab production and development operations for inkjet print heads. Before that, Hamlin was an R&D Section Manager at Hewlett Packard where she led an engineering section responsible for new printing products prototyping, process and tooling development and product engineering. Hamlin also held previous positions as an R&D Engineering Project Manager, Research & Manufacturing Development Engineer at Hewlett Packard, and Manufacturing Development Manager at Optical Switch Corporation. Hamlin received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, graduating Cum Laude with honors, from the California State University, Fresno.

"Crown is developing an innovative product that can help commercial buildings reduce energy costs and carbon emissions – providing customers a unique option to achieve their sustainability and cost-saving initiatives," commented Mindy Hamlin. "I look forward to joining the Crown team of experts, including my former colleagues from HP, to efficiently and effectively provide this technology to customers."

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio. For more information, please visit WWW.CROWNEK.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Crown Electrokinetics and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Crown Electrokinetics' periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Crown Electrokinetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-electrokinetics-appoints-mindy-hamlin-as-vice-president-of-engineering-301371164.html

SOURCE Crown Electrokinetics