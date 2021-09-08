Logo
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 9th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Clever Leaves invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR), a multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, today announced that their CEO, Kyle Detwiler, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 9th.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

DATE: September 9, 2021
TIME: 1:30 p.m. ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3ylJi2m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Clever Leaves
Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry's leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was also granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

favicon.png?sn=NY98826&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clever-leaves-holdings-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-september-9th-301371235.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98826&Transmission_Id=202109080835PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98826&DateId=20210908
