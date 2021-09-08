U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Migrates to Nuance Dragon Medical One with FedRAMP Authorized Solution

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is using the Nuance Dragon® Medical One speech recognition cloud platform and PowerMic Mobile microphone app to help physicians document patient care. This was made possible after an Authority to Operate (ATO) was granted by both the VA and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Program Management Office. Nuance Dragon Medical One is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as Authorized and is ready for procurement, authorization, and deployment at additional Federal agencies interested in a Software as a Service (SaaS) medical speech recognition solution that complies with FedRAMP Moderate certification requirements.

FedRAMP promotes the adoption of cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies. Gaining approval demonstrates Nuance's commitment to ensuring that its AI-powered cloud-based solutions follow the latest guidance from the federal government around data security and privacy. This authorization also paves the way for Nuance to accelerate the adoption of its cloud computing solutions by other federal agencies. Nuance cloud-based technology allows VA physicians to use their voices to capture and document patient stories securely, accurately, and more efficiently due to improved workflow and quality.

"Helping frontline VA clinicians save time and provide the highest quality of care for patients has been our clear focus," said Diana Nole, executive vice president and general manager of healthcare, Nuance. "The combination of our cloud-based platforms, secure application framework and deep experience working with the VA health system made it possible for us to demonstrate our compliance with FedRAMP to meet the needs of the U.S. Government. We are proving that meeting security requirements and delivering the outcomes and workflows that matter to clinicians don't have to be mutually exclusive. While our strong sense of mission and purpose in serving critical healthcare organizations and businesses already is very clear, it becomes amplified knowing that our technology solutions are playing a role in caring for our nation's veterans."

Nuance Dragon Medical One is the leading medical speech recognition solution today used by over 550,000 physicians. Compatible with VA Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS) and Cerner Millennium, it is a key productivity component in Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions throughout the federal government, including Veterans Affairs and the Military Health System. VA first standardized on Nuance Dragon Medical solutions system-wide in 2014, and physicians have been anticipating this upgrade to the medical speech cloud offering to enjoy the added capabilities and mobile flexibility of Nuance Dragon Medical One in their workflow.

The Federal cloud service offering is distributed by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, which leveraged its NASA SEWP V contract to quickly provide the needed software and services once Nuance Dragon Medical One received its FedRAMP authorization.

"We are proud to support both Nuance and the VA as they roll out this impactful cloud-based approach to documenting patient care," said Elizabeth Savage, Sales Manager for the Nuance Team at Carahsoft. "Carahsoft's mission is to empower Government agencies with the solutions to meet their goals with the support of our reseller partners, and this collaboration is a perfect example of how the right combination of software and mission can lead to better outcomes for both the VA's employees and our nation's veterans."

Nuance Dragon Medical One is hosted in Microsoft Azure Government data centers, with security monitored and certification facilitated by Project Hosts. To learn more about Nuance's Dragon Medical One solution, please click here. To learn more about Nuance's government solutions, please click here.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

