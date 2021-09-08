Logo
OpenText Integrates N-central Into Webroot Business Endpoint Protection

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 8, 2021

Technology partnership with N-able delivers a simplified security ecosystem for MSPs and SMBs

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced the integration of N–central® into its Webroot® Business Endpoint Protection platform. The flagship remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform from N–able, N–central gives customers the power to manage, automate, and protect at scale. The integration provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) easy access to Webroot's layered security ecosystem that small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) rely on to become more cyber resilient.

Open_Text_Logo.jpg

"Cybersecurity is constantly being tested in new and innovative ways. To stay ahead of cybercriminals, SMBs need endpoint protection that is both highly effective and highly manageable. Simply adding another system or console to manage can be a burden, and do little to enhance overall security," says Quinn Curtis, SVP, SMBC Product Management at OpenText. "With Webroot and N-able together, organizations can manage security solutions for every endpoint across all sites and clients using the same RMM platform they already trust."

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection is custom built with MSPs and SMBs in mind. By combining the embedded threat intelligence of Webroot Business Endpoint Protection with the power of N-central's multi-tenant monitoring, automation, and reporting capabilities, MSPs have a turnkey and complete cybersecurity solution for SMB customers.

"Integrating Webroot with N-central allows us to bring increased value to our customers," says Panagiotis Koskeridis, Partner Success Director at Interworks Cloud. "The integration improves our visibility into our clients' environments, enables us to provide faster support, and allows us to offer customers a more robust managed security bundle."

The new Webroot integration with N–central provides MSPs and SMBs access to a variety of benefits, including:

  • Easy to deploy script management: Delivers intuitive, straightforward install with support for Windows® and Apple® computers.
  • Simple navigation of status dashboard: Quickly navigate between the device status or install job status from a single dashboard.
  • Real-time access to Webroot agent status: Enables console viewing of Webroot agent status on all devices in real time.
  • Customizable scans and service management: Schedule policies easily, and create and customize the endpoint scan within the service management console.

"N-able and Webroot are both committed to the evolving security needs of MSPs and IT teams," says Tyler McDonald, Director of Business Development at N-able. "This new integrated offering helps organizations manage their endpoints and infrastructure, automate processes, and increase their technicians' efficiency. We are excited to have Webroot in our Technology Alliance Program and look forward to supporting their continued integration efforts for the benefit of our shared MSPs."

To learn more about this integration, click here.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

favicon.png?sn=LA98658&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-integrates-n-central-into-webroot-business-endpoint-protection-301370816.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA98658&Transmission_Id=202109080900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA98658&DateId=20210908
