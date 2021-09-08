DHI Group, Inc. Announces $3 million Investment in The Muse

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DHI Group, Inc. Announces $3 million Investment in The Muse

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Developing partnership with intent to sell corporate branding and values-based hiring solutions to give employers a competitive edge amidst tight recruitment market

PR Newswire

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 8, 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company"), the leading provider of AI-powered technology-focused career marketplaces, today announced a $3 million investment in The Muse, a values-based career destination for the next gen workforce to search for jobs and research companies & careers. The investment will be used to support the expansion of The Muse's product development and sales efforts to meet the increasing market demand for its unique values based employer discovery offerings. Terms of the planned transaction are not being disclosed at this time.

In addition to the investment, the two companies will work together to develop joint sales, thought leadership and product solutions to better serve their respective stakeholders. At a time when the market to hire technologists is tighter than ever, one focus of the partnership is to offer Dice clients an opportunity to convey their unique culture, values, and approach to technology development. These differentiators are fundamental to attracting and retaining talented technologists who will remain in high demand for the foreseeable future.

"Technologists are increasingly focused on the culture and values of potential employers as they make career decisions. We believe The Muse is a true leader in providing solutions that authentically support this discovery process with great benefits for both employers and candidates. The Muse is an ideal partner for Dice as we look to accelerate our own ability to deliver these same insights to technologists customized for their specific interests," said Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc.

"We're excited to embark on this new venture with DHI at a time when The Muse is gaining momentum in our mission to help companies showcase their values and culture, creating a more transparent and humanized job search experience and fostering a deeper connection with future employees. Our best-in-class platform provides our audience of Gen Z and millennial talent with relevant information about companies and careers that align with what they value in today's world of work," said Kathryn Minshew, Co-Founder and CEO of The Muse.

The Company will disclose greater details on the potential partnership as developments emerge.

DHI Investor Contact
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
212-448-4181
[email protected]

DHI Media Contact
Rachel Ceccarelli
VP Engagement
212-448-8288
[email protected]

The Muse Media Contact
[email protected]

About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

About The Muse
The Muse is a values-based career destination that allows the next gen workforce to search for jobs at companies whose people, perks, and values align with their unique professional needs. More than 75 million people each year trust The Muse to help them win at work, from professional advancement and skills-building to finding a job. Organizations use its platform to attract and hire talent by providing an authentic look at company culture, workplace, and values through the stories of their employees. Learn more about The Muse: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=NY98755&sd=2021-09-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhi-group-inc-announces-3-million-investment-in-the-muse-301370883.html

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98755&Transmission_Id=202109080900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98755&DateId=20210908
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment