AT&T and OneWeb Plan Satellite Access for Business in Remote Areas Across the US

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

High-Speed Broadband Connectivity Delivered via Satellite to extend AT&T's network reach in Hard-to-Serve Areas Outside AT&T Fiber Footprint

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* has signed a strategic agreement with OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, to harness the capabilities of satellite technology to improve access for AT&T business customers into remote and challenging geographic locations. The new connectivity will complement existing AT&T access technologies.

OneWeb.jpg

Why is this important? AT&T's leading business fiber network enables high-speed connections to over 2.5 million U.S. business customer locations. Nationwide, more than 9 million business customer locations are within 1,000 feet of AT&T fiber.i However, there are still remote areas that existing networks can't reach with the high-speed, low-latency broadband essential to business operations.

Who can use this?AT&Twill use this technology to enhanceconnectivity when connecting to its enterprise, small and medium-sized business and government customers as well as hard-to-reach cell towers.

Where will it work? The AT&T service will be supported by OneWeb's network of satellites. OneWeb has launched 288 satellites and expects to attain global coverage with a total fleet of 648 satellites by the end of 2022. AT&T business and government customers in Alaska and northern U.S. states will be covered later this year.

What are people saying?

"Working with OneWeb, we'll be able to enhance high-speed connectivity in places that we don't serve today and meet our customers wherever they are," said Scott Mair, President, Network Engineering and Operations, AT&T. "We're expanding our network with one more option to help ensure that our business customers have the high-speed, low-latency connectivity they need to thrive as the nation recovers from COVID-19."

"OneWeb's enterprise-grade network has a unique capability to serve hard-to-reach businesses and communities. Our work with AT&T will focus on how satellite technology can support improved capacity and coverage in remote, rural and challenging geographic locations," said Neil Masterson, OneWeb Chief Executive Officer. "Today's agreement with AT&T demonstrates OneWeb's execution momentum and the confidence customers such as AT&T have in its services and offering."

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (

NYSE:T, Financial). For more information, please visit us at att.com




i * The over 2.5 million U.S. business customer locations, which AT&T provides high-speed fiber connections, is included within the >9M U.S. business customer locations on or within 1,000 feet of our fiber.


ATT_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA98608&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-and-oneweb-plan-satellite-access-for-business-in-remote-areas-across-the-us-301371306.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA98608&Transmission_Id=202109080900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA98608&DateId=20210908
