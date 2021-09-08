Logo
Supply Chain Panel to Discuss Global Semiconductor Shortage at 'Works With 2021'

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- Global Semiconductor Alliance, ASE, Inc., Arrow Electronics and Silicon Labs to address what's ahead --

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced a Works With 2021 panel discussing the global semiconductor shortage featuring panelists from the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE, Inc.), Arrow Electronics and Silicon Labs. The panel "When Your Chips Are Down" will be moderated by EETimes and will explore the dynamics that led to the current semiconductor shortage, the importance of supply chain visibility and the strategies to mitigate future disruption.

Chip_Shortage_News_White_2215x1360___2.jpg

"The chip shortage has shined a spotlight on the critical role semiconductors play across the global economy," said Matt Johnson, President, Silicon Labs. "At Works With 2021, Silicon Labs is assembling diverse perspectives from across the industry to discuss the path forward. The IoT market continues to adapt and thrive amidst a historic supply shortage. The industry needs to navigate the headwinds together and apply fresh thinking to the supply chain."

More details on the virtual panel can be found below:

  • WHO: A panel of industry and supply chain experts including:
    • Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO, Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) which offers a distinct perspective on establishing a profitable and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem
    • Tien Wu, CEO, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE, Inc.), which provides independent semiconductor assembling and test manufacturing services
    • Alan Bird, president of global supply chain services, Arrow Electronics, which guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers
    • Brandon Tolany, senior vice president, worldwide sales, Silicon Labs, who has global responsibility for sales, marketing and distribution channels
    • Barb Jorgensen, editor-in-chief, EPSNews and frequent contributor, EETimes, who has spent more than 25 years as a journalist reporting on the electronics industry
  • WHY ATTEND: The ongoing semiconductor shortage has affected countless industries and brought semiconductors to the forefront of global policy conversations. As we navigate this shortage, understanding the factors that got us here are more important than ever to mitigate future supply chain disruption. This discussion will offer fresh insight from manufacturing, distribution and IC design organizations currently operating in the current environment and discuss novel approaches companies are taking to sustain product development and meet customer needs.
  • WHERE: Register here.
  • WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 11:00 a.m. CDT

Press Conference Registration: Media interested in attending the Works With 2021 press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. CDT are encouraged to register here.

About Works With
Works With is your one connection to all things IoT. The annual conference gathers the biggest names in the industry, including IoT decision-makers and device developers, to share and receive practical training and educational sessions. Attendees leave with actionable insights to build, deploy and interconnect the latest smart home, smart city and industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies to accelerate market launch. Works With 2021 is held virtually and free of charge. This year's agenda can be found here.

For more information and to register for this year's event, visit workswith.silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

silicon_labs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA98631&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply-chain-panel-to-discuss-global-semiconductor-shortage-at-works-with-2021-301370950.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA98631&Transmission_Id=202109080805PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA98631&DateId=20210908
