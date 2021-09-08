Logo
QuickLogic Announces Australis™ eFPGA IP Generator

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- Built on the OpenFPGA open-source framework that enables rapid prototyping of customizable FPGA architectures

-- Integrates QuickLogic's best practices for performance, power, and area optimizations, ensuring low risk and low cost for eFPGA IP licensees

-- Automation capability enables custom-parameterized eFPGA IP within days in some cases

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced its new Australis embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP Generator. This groundbreaking tool is a culmination of the company's three decades of deep domain expertise in designing and shipping programmable logic architectures that are silicon-efficient, reliable, high quality, and manufacturable at scale, implemented using the silicon automation design techniques of the OpenFPGA open-source framework.

Australis_eFPGA_IP_Generator.jpg

Industry Challenges
Severe semiconductor supply constraints and difficulties keeping up with Moore's Law have driven system developers to pursue designing their own, more domain-specific devices. However, these are typically expensive, take longer to develop, and introduce risk. Integration of embedded FPGA technology is a possible solution to mitigate these risks, but historically it had to be "hand-crafted" and tied to a particular foundry and a specific process node. Australis addresses these issues by giving developers the ability to customize their eFPGA IP quickly and cost effectively.

QuickLogic Solution
Continuing QuickLogic's commercial leadership in open-source tools, Australis is based on the OpenFPGA IP generator and adds a multitude of additional features and capabilities specific to implementing QuickLogic's eFPGA IP solutions, along with the level of testing and support required to build commercially viable eFPGA IP.

QuickLogic utilizes the Australis eFPGA IP Generator to provide ASIC/SoC developers an easy, highly automated way to define and implement customized eFPGA IP for their projects. Embedded FPGA flexibility enables a multitude of reprogrammable use cases – including addressing changing market conditions, supporting the evolution of new standards with the same silicon, customized implementations for intellectual property protection, offloading and hardware acceleration of artificial intelligence / machine learning workloads, or simply for creating a range of product variants for fragmented markets.

Benefits to the Customer

  • Fast time-to-market – Customized eFPGA IP – from description to GDSII format in days
  • Flexibility to meet specific SoC design requirements – Optimized for Power, Performance and Area (PPA) requirements
  • Cost effective – Fraction of the cost of traditionally-built eFPGA IP cores
  • Broad range of foundries and processes supported – Use the best fab and technology for the application
  • Easy integration - Seamless IP integration into ASIC/SoC, and FPGA User Tool support

"With the release of Australis, we're underscoring our commitment to and leadership in leveraging open-source tools with our deep domain expertise in programmable logic to deliver embedded FPGA technology to the market," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and chief executive officer.

Availability
The Australis eFPGA IP Generator is available now from QuickLogic. To learn more, visit www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip2/

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. Australis is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

QuickLogic_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF99150&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-announces-australis-efpga-ip-generator-301371170.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

