PNC Announces Amanda Rosseter As Chief Communications Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced that Amanda Rosseter has joined the company as chief communications officer.

Amanda_Rosseter_Headshot.jpg

An accomplished leader, Rosseter has nearly three decades of experience in communications and media. She was most recently chief communications officer at Equifax, where she led a comprehensive communications strategy for the company's enterprise transformation. She previously led global external communications and media for The Coca-Cola Company, including the communications launch of a new global business strategy.

"As PNC executes its national expansion strategy in its new position as the fifth largest U.S. commercial banking organization, I'm thrilled to have Amanda on board to drive our business priorities and values through impactful communications and engagement with our stakeholders," said William S. Demchak, PNC's chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Rosseter began her career as a journalist at leading media outlets, including as a news correspondent, anchor and investigative reporter at CNN. Her journalism efforts earned her Emmys, Edward R. Murrow Awards and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism.

Rosseter is responsible for advancing strategic external and internal communications for the company. She oversees media relations; corporate responsibility, employee, crisis, human resources, business and executive communications; social media; intranet management; and video, web and live event productions.

Rosseter will build on the successful tenure of Kristen Baird Adams, who was appointed interim chief communications officer in 2018, and has navigated PNC through myriad issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the acquisition of BBVA USA. Baird Adams returns as chief of staff to PNC's Office of Regional Presidents, where she previously served as chief operating officer. She reports to Lou Cestello, head of the Regional Presidents organization, and helps lead strategic initiatives and operations, driving key internal cross functional team partnerships in support of PNC's more than 50 regional presidents and their delivery of PNC's Main Street Bank model across the country.

"Kristen brings more than 25 years of broad and deep expertise and experience in community relations, public affairs and strategic communications, so I'm particularly excited to welcome her back to the Regional Presidents organization as we work to deliver PNC's Main Street Bank model across the country," said Cestello.

Baird Adams also continues to lead PNC's corporate sponsorships group, which provides strategic consultation and activation counsel to PNC's regional presidents and their client and community relations teams.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE99349&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-announces-amanda-rosseter-as-chief-communications-officer-301371305.html

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE99349&Transmission_Id=202109080830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE99349&DateId=20210908
