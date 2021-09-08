Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group CFO Tayfun Tuzun to speak at the Barclays 2021 Global Financial Services Conference

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tayfun Tuzun, Chief Financial Officer, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO), will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 14, 2021 at 9:45AM ET

The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/presentations-events/current. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

