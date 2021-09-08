CIT Names Eduard Vernède as Managing Director for Defense and Government Services

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that Eduard Vernède has joined the company as managing director in CIT's Aerospace, Defense & Government Services business.

In his new role, Vernède will largely be focused on CIT's lending activity to serve the multibillion-dollar government and defense contractor industry, as well as supporting the aerospace segment. His responsibilities will include developing new client relationships, identifying new target markets and ensuring outstanding customer support and satisfaction. His coverage territory will primarily focus on the Washington D.C. beltway region and adjacent areas.

"Eduard is an experienced and accomplished financial professional with demonstrated expertise in aerospace, defense and government services," said John Heskin, managing director and group head for CIT's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services business. "We look forward to his contributions as we reaffirm our commitment to supporting this vital sector."

"We are pleased to have Eduard join our team of seasoned bankers helping support our clients and growth in this dynamic industry sector," said David Harnisch, head of CIT's Commercial and Real Estate Finance business.

Vernède previously worked at Lloyds Banking Group, where he directed the company's aerospace and defense group in North America. Prior positions included roles at Royal Bank of Scotland and ABN AMRO.

CIT's Aerospace, Defense & Government Services group, part of the company's Commercial Finance division, provides integrated financial solutions for manufacturers, suppliers and service providers in the aerospace, defense, homeland security and government services markets.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

