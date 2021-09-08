FleishmanHillard Extends Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Offering Across Europe

PR Newswire

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced its continued focus and investment in bringing leading DE&I expertise across Europe with the launch of True MOSAIC across 15 markets, further advancing the agency's global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy and supporting its ambition to become the most inclusive agency in the world.

Since launching the True MOSAIC practice in 2020, FleishmanHillard has rapidly expanded its DE&I offering across all regions, including the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The emphasis is on supporting the growth of FleishmanHillard's DE&I expertise on a global scale, strengthened in each region with deep local knowledge and distinctive cultural fluency.

"Global integration of our DE&I efforts is at the core of our vision and our belief that communications can be a strategic catalyst for creating equity and inclusion," said Adrianne C. Smith, FleishmanHillard's chief diversity and inclusion officer. "To support that vision, we're delighted to bring together the many FleishmanHillard and OPRG DE&I practitioners across Europe to provide locally relevant strategic counsel, supported by the proven experience and consulting model of FleishmanHillard's True MOSAIC practice."

The unification of the FleishmanHillard and OPRG DE&I expertise in Europe brings together a well-resourced talent pool and a high level of experience in helping clients navigate their communications – forging new and reimagined standards, ideas, values and ways of exploring diversity and inclusion solutions.

The galvanized DE&I consulting team in Europe includes 15 key markets: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Rome, Valencia and Warsaw, with teams of experienced DE&I practitioners in every market. More countries are being formally added as the offering expands further throughout Europe.

Coupled with customized DE&I counsel, True MOSAIC offers tools to help guide a client's DE&I journey and measure their progress. They include:

DE&IQ. A proprietary diagnostic tool created to help organizations assess public perception of their DE&I actions to better strengthen their positions and map meaningful plans of action. The framework assesses an organization's reputation across five pillars related to DE&I and is designed to give organizations a clear diagnostic about how their actions and communications are resonating in the market and relative to their competitors.

A proprietary diagnostic tool created to help organizations assess public perception of their DE&I actions to better strengthen their positions and map meaningful plans of action. The framework assesses an organization's reputation across five pillars related to DE&I and is designed to give organizations a clear diagnostic about how their actions and communications are resonating in the market and relative to their competitors. TRUE Self x True MOSAIC. A strategic workshop that combines FleishmanHillard's best-in-class corporate positioning methodology with the expert counsel of its dedicated DE&I counselors. The collaboration is designed to help clients bring their most important stakeholders and decision makers together to align how they engage on DE&I – where they've been, how committed they are to their values and what they do next.

A strategic workshop that combines FleishmanHillard's best-in-class corporate positioning methodology with the expert counsel of its dedicated DE&I counselors. The collaboration is designed to help clients bring their most important stakeholders and decision makers together to align how they engage on DE&I – where they've been, how committed they are to their values and what they do next. Decision Tree. Responding to the complex DE&I landscape requires a delicate balance that is nuanced and individualized to each organization. When reputation is on the line, this process helps organizations know when and how to engage on issues and societal events, arriving at a place of action and communication.

Responding to the complex DE&I landscape requires a delicate balance that is nuanced and individualized to each organization. When reputation is on the line, this process helps organizations know when and how to engage on issues and societal events, arriving at a place of action and communication. Inclusive Language Guide and Workshop. Beginning with a constructive conversation might sound simple, but the language we use can either be inviting or polarizing. The True MOSAIC Inclusive Language Guide and Workshop is a first step to help corporate leaders and organizations communicate consciously by educating them on the power of words.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2020 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year; 2019 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Large Agency; 2019 Holmes Report North America Large Agency of the Year; ICCO Network of the Year – Americas 2017-2020; PRovoke Media Greater China Consultancy of the Year 2020; PRWeek UK Best Places to Work 2020; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2020; and NAFE's "Top Companies for Executive Women" 2010-2020. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group and has 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 50 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fleishmanhillard-extends-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-offering-across-europe-301371225.html

SOURCE FleishmanHillard Inc.