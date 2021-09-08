Back to School: Rocket Mortgage Extends College Athletic Program Partnerships to Now Include 25 Premier Universities Across the Nation

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced it will have unmatched brand visibility on college campuses through new and expanded multi-year partnerships with 25 of the most influential and prestigious athletic programs in the United States, including four elite Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

College athletics' reach is far and wide. The TV-visible, high impact signage and social media opportunities from these relationships will provide significant value for the Rocket Mortgage brand. In 2019 alone (the last time all universities had people in stands), 145 million fans watched college football games on TV and streaming services, in addition to the more than 47.5 million individuals who attended games in stadiums across the country, according to the National Football Federation.

"College sports have truly amazing fans with deep passion and loyalty for their schools and the companies that support them," said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer of Rock Central - the marketing provider for Rocket Mortgage. "We have a history of bringing these partnerships to life in fun and approachable ways, including giving colleges mascots a leading role in our commercials. This expansion of our presence with a nationwide group of universities provides us the perfect avenue to build on that legacy and develop the next best engaging sports campaign."

The full list of university athletic departments includes:

University of Alabama

University of Arizona

Clemson University

University of Colorado

Duke University

University of Florida

Florida State University

University of Georgia

Grambling State University

Howard University

Jackson State University

University of Kansas

University of Michigan

Michigan State University

University of North Carolina

Ohio State University

University of Oregon

Penn State University

Southern University

University of Texas

Texas Christian University

University of Southern California

Virginia Tech

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin

Rocket Mortgage-branded signage will begin appearing at these colleges' home stadiums, arenas and campuses at the start of the 2021-2022 fall season. The group of schools represent perennial contenders in some of the most competitive sports across the power five conferences. There are an impressive 83 national football titles and 23 basketball tournament championships shared between the universities now partnered with Rocket Mortgage.

As part of this partnership, Rocket Mortgage expanded its presence on HBCU campuses, adding Howard University and Jackson State University to its relationship portfolio. Previous partners, Southern University and Grambling State University, extended their partnerships with the nation's largest mortgage lender after working together for two years. Beyond these sponsorships, Rocket Mortgage has ongoing initiatives and programs that aim to boost its presence and support in communities of color throughout the country, with a goal of creating systemic change in both the racial homeownership gap and talent pipelines. These relationships with some of the largest HBCUs in the nation bolster those efforts.

Additionally, Rocket Mortgage's new college football-themed commercials, which started airing on Monday, August 30, features Kirk Herbstreit – the Emmy award-winning college football analyst and former quarterback and captain of the Ohio State University, which recently initiated a relationship with the company.

These college relationships were brought to life through the schools' respective athletics multimedia rightsholders, including LEARFIELD and PlayFly Sports.

