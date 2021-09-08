Logo
Kyndryl Names Harsh Chugh As Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021

ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, the new, independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's (NYSE: IBM) Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced the appointment of Harsh Chugh as the company's Chief Operations Officer.

"Kyndryl's goal is to apply world-class talent and modern and resilient IT systems to help customers realize their business ambitions, and it is important to maintain financial discipline and an operating vision that matches our mission," said Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl's chief executive officer. "Harsh Chugh is expert in delivering operational excellence, in building teams that get great results and in deploying the best talent for critical projects. I am delighted Harsh will direct our operations and help Kyndryl advance the vital systems that power progress for our customers."

Mr. Chugh has more than 20 years of experience in roles that span engineering, management consulting, finance and operations. He comes to Kyndryl from his current role as Chief Financial Officer of PlanSource, a provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology. In addition to his functional responsibility of running Finance, Legal and Business Applications at PlanSource, he was instrumental in leading the effort to modernize their business applications, building a business intelligence platform and outsourcing some of their key product-related service delivery through partnerships with industry leaders in the benefits processing space.

Earlier, Mr. Chugh held several leadership positions at IBM, including roles in management consulting, treasury, business development, investor relations and other financial and operational roles in US, China and Singapore. His most recent roles at IBM were as vice president and functional chief operating officer for IBM's Global Markets organization, and vice president of finance and operations for IBM's Digital Business Group driving IBM's digital transformation. He also spent time in Singapore as a regional finance leader and in China as vice president of international business development. Prior to IBM, Mr. Chugh was a management consultant with PriceWaterhouseCoopers in their Supply Chain practice primarily supporting Telco clients.

A native of India, he holds a degree in civil engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering, a masters degree in construction management from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, and earned an MBA in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Kyndryl designs, runs and manages modern, efficient and reliable technology environments for the world's most important businesses and organizations, with the industry's most experienced services experts. Its previously announced separation from IBM is expected to occur by the end of 2021. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

favicon.png?sn=NY99118&sd=2021-09-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyndryl-names-harsh-chugh-as-chief-operating-officer-301371247.html

SOURCE Kyndryl

