Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Buys PARTS iD Inc, Sells Purple Innovation Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PARTS iD Inc, sells Purple Innovation Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coliseum+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 8,860,572 shares, 33.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 1,542,055 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. GMS Inc (GMS) - 4,963,943 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12% Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 8,238,912 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47% Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) - 805,610 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PARTS iD Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.26, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 250,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.