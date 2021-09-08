Logo
General Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of TREES Englewood and Corporate Name Change to "TREES"; Board of Director Added

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Cannabis Corp ( CANN) (“TREES” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the TREES Englewood Dispensary. The Company will now be doing business as TREES, pursuant to a Colorado tradename filing. The Company expects to close the acquisition of the two previously announced dispensaries in Portland, Oregon in the near future, and the opening of the two new dispensaries in Denver and Portland.

There will be no change to the symbol “CANN”. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “CANN” on the OTCQB.

TREES founder & CEO, Tim Brown, officially joined the Board of Directors and the Nominating Committee of the Board on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Commenting on the closing, Tim Brown stated, “We are excited about building on the footprint of TREES, forming new partnerships in the cannabis industry and opening new retail dispensary locations. TREES is ready for the next stage of our growth!”

Chairman of the Board, Carl Williams added, “We are thrilled to have Tim & team as we embark on our next chapter of growth. Tim’s vision, creativity and deep bench of talent will accelerate our roll-up strategy. As a vertically integrated public company, TREES sets a strong foundation for our targeted expansion in Colorado and beyond.”

ABOUT TREES

TREES is the parent company of a Colorado-based, vertically-integrated cannabis business pursuing a roll-up strategy of licensed assets in mature markets. TREES currently owns a 17,000 square foot light-deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility in Boulder, Colorado and a dispensary in Englewood, Colorado.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances. Although TREES believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements because TREES can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; the expected or potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on TREES's business operations, financial results and position, as well as world economy and volatility, risks related to federal, state, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including changes in the regulation of medical and recreational cannabis use; as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in TREES's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors" and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TREES undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact:
[email protected]

