Cerner Board Member Recognized as One of the Most Influential Black Corporate Directors by Savoy Magazine

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cerner Board Member Recognized as One of the Most Influential Black Corporate Directors by Savoy Magazine

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation ( CERN), a global healthcare technology company, today announced Maj. Gen. Elder Granger, M.D. (Retired), and member of the Cerner board of directors, was named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors for his achievements and contributions to business and innovation. A leading business magazine, reporting on African American success and achievement, released the listing in their fall 2021 edition.

“We congratulate Dr. Granger for this well-deserved recognition and his contributions to Cerner,” said Brent Shafer, chairman & CEO, Cerner. “Dr. Granger and our entire board brings the expertise and leadership to help Cerner continue to be successful in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. We are proud and fortunate to have talented minds working with us to achieve our mission of innovating for better healthcare.”

Savoy’s Most Influential Black Corporate Directors edition is a comprehensive listing of African-American executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.

“I’m honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Granger. “Given many years of healthcare clinical and leadership experience and my understanding of the complex policy, regulatory and competitive environments, I’m pleased to team with other board members and Cerner management to guide the strategic direction of Cerner. Technology can play a pivotal role in driving more equitable care for all and improving patient outcomes.”

Dr. Granger is president and CEO of THE 5Ps, LLC, a healthcare, education and leadership consulting organization. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2009, where he served as the deputy director and program executive officer of the TRICARE Management Activity, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs), Washington, D.C. In this role, he was the principal adviser to the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs) on DOD health plan policy and performance. He oversaw the acquisition, operation and integration of TRICARE/DOD’s managed care program within the Military Health System. Before joining TRICARE Management Activity, Dr. Granger led the largest U.S. and multinational battlefield health system in recent history while serving as Commander, Task Force 44th Medical Command and Command Surgeon for the Multinational Corps Iraq.

Among his numerous awards, decorations and honors, Dr. Granger has also received the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with three oak leaf clusters, the Bronze Star Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters.

On August 19, Cerner announced the separation of the Chairman of the Board and CEO roles as a part of a continuous evaluation of its governance practices. William Zollars has been appointed independent Chairman of the Board effective Oct. 1, 2021, which aligns with Dr. David Feinberg’s start date as the next President and CEO of the company.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. CERN. Healthcare is too important to stay the same.

Media Contacts:
Stephanie Greenwood, Cerner Media Relations, [email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyMjIxOCM0MzkzNDkyIzIwMTA0NzU=
Cerner-Corporation.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment