Paysafe Expands Betfred USA Sports Partnership Through Income Access Deal

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Paysafe Expands Betfred USA Sports Partnership Through Income Access Deal

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced an expanded partnership with Betfred+USA+Sports, the wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of U.K.-based bookmaker Betfred Group. Building on an existing payments relationship, the deal sees Betfred USA Sports plug into the affiliate marketing software of Income+Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider, for the upcoming launch of a multi-state affiliate program.

The announcement marks the expansion of a partnership through which Betfred USA Sports currently leverages the Skrill+USA+digital+wallet1 for its Iowa online sportsbook, and credit and debit card payment processing via Paysafe’s best-in-breed payment gateway for its online sports-betting brand for the Colorado market. Both online gaming brands were unveiled in September 2020 and followed the launch of respective retail sportsbooks earlier that year.

With its market presence and strong brand recognition, Betfred USA Sports is positioned for continued growth in the regulated U.S. iGaming space. The launch, scheduled for later this year, of its Income Access-powered affiliate program will support that objective as the operator will utilize a robust reporting and tracking platform to nurture relationships with marketing partners in both the digital and retail space. The program is set to first launch in Colorado with additional states forthcoming.

Through its industry-leading technology, Income Access, winner of the EGR+B2B+Award for Affiliate Software Supplier for the last three years running, will help Betfred USA Sports strengthen its acquisition efforts across multiple regulated states. The platform will also allow the operator and its affiliates to collaborate more effectively in promoting a comprehensive range of wagering options across American and international sports.

Tara Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of Paysafe’s Income Access, said: “This expanded partnership is an incredible opportunity for Paysafe to build on our momentum in the U.S. market, while working to support our flagship American partner Betfred USA Sports’ long-term growth and success. For Income Access, this marks another important step in showcasing our ability to drive meaningful collaboration between our partners and affiliates in the regulated U.S. sports-betting space.”

Bryan Bennett, Chief Operating Officer of Betfred USA Sports, commented: “As we continue to ramp-up our online operations across the U.S., Paysafe and Income Access are valuable tools to meet customer needs while tracking and scaling our affiliate marketing program. We look forward to continuing the relationship as we eye our launches in new jurisdictions.”

###

Note to editors

1The assets, liabilities, and results of operations of Skrill USA are consolidated in Paysafe Limited’s consolidated financial statements; however, Paysafe Limited has no direct equity ownership in Skrill USA.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a digital marketing and technology company with an independent affiliate network. It specializes in providing affiliate marketing and digital marketing solutions to regulated iGaming, lottery, land-based casino and financial trading companies. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Danske Spil (Danish national lottery), FXCM, GAIN Capital, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Michigan Lottery, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pinnacle, TwinSpires and William Hill.

Follow Income Access on Twitter / LinkedIn / Facebook / Press+Room / Content+Hub

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana and Arizona with Nevada, Washington and Virginia coming soon pending regulatory approval.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210908005706r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005706/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment