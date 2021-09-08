Paysafe Expands Betfred USA Sports Partnership Through Income Access Deal

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced an expanded partnership with Betfred+USA+Sports, the wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of U.K.-based bookmaker Betfred Group. Building on an existing payments relationship, the deal sees Betfred USA Sports plug into the affiliate marketing software of Income+Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider, for the upcoming launch of a multi-state affiliate program.

The announcement marks the expansion of a partnership through which Betfred USA Sports currently leverages the Skrill+USA+digital+wallet1 for its Iowa online sportsbook, and credit and debit card payment processing via Paysafe’s best-in-breed payment gateway for its online sports-betting brand for the Colorado market. Both online gaming brands were unveiled in September 2020 and followed the launch of respective retail sportsbooks earlier that year.

With its market presence and strong brand recognition, Betfred USA Sports is positioned for continued growth in the regulated U.S. iGaming space. The launch, scheduled for later this year, of its Income Access-powered affiliate program will support that objective as the operator will utilize a robust reporting and tracking platform to nurture relationships with marketing partners in both the digital and retail space. The program is set to first launch in Colorado with additional states forthcoming.

Through its industry-leading technology, Income Access, winner of the EGR+B2B+Award for Affiliate Software Supplier for the last three years running, will help Betfred USA Sports strengthen its acquisition efforts across multiple regulated states. The platform will also allow the operator and its affiliates to collaborate more effectively in promoting a comprehensive range of wagering options across American and international sports.

Tara Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of Paysafe’s Income Access, said: “This expanded partnership is an incredible opportunity for Paysafe to build on our momentum in the U.S. market, while working to support our flagship American partner Betfred USA Sports’ long-term growth and success. For Income Access, this marks another important step in showcasing our ability to drive meaningful collaboration between our partners and affiliates in the regulated U.S. sports-betting space.”

Bryan Bennett, Chief Operating Officer of Betfred USA Sports, commented: “As we continue to ramp-up our online operations across the U.S., Paysafe and Income Access are valuable tools to meet customer needs while tracking and scaling our affiliate marketing program. We look forward to continuing the relationship as we eye our launches in new jurisdictions.”

###

Note to editors

1The assets, liabilities, and results of operations of Skrill USA are consolidated in Paysafe Limited’s consolidated financial statements; however, Paysafe Limited has no direct equity ownership in Skrill USA.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a digital marketing and technology company with an independent affiliate network. It specializes in providing affiliate marketing and digital marketing solutions to regulated iGaming, lottery, land-based casino and financial trading companies. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Danske Spil (Danish national lottery), FXCM, GAIN Capital, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Michigan Lottery, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pinnacle, TwinSpires and William Hill.

Follow Income Access on Twitter / LinkedIn / Facebook / Press+Room / Content+Hub

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana and Arizona with Nevada, Washington and Virginia coming soon pending regulatory approval.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005706/en/