The Boston Beer Company Launches New "Bevy Long Drink"

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Beer Company today announced the launch of Bevy Long Drink, a new, refreshing beverage inspired by the national cocktail of Finland, the "Long Drink." Bevy Long Drink will hit shelves in early November in two flavors: Sparkling Citrus Refresher and Sparkling Berry Refresher.

Bevy's new sparkling citrus refresher is made from a delicious and easy-drinking blend of citrus flavors and wild juniper berries for an exceptionally thirst-quenching beverage that's perfect for any occasion. Bevy Long Drink's initial styles are sweet, tart, refreshingly packed with flavor, and 5.8% ABV.

"Drinkers are searching for the ultimate in refreshment, but also don't want to sacrifice taste. That's where Bevy Long Drink comes in," said Lesya Lysyj, The Boston Beer Company's Chief Marketing Officer. "It's cocktail-inspired, easy to drink, and full-flavored, yet highly refreshing unlike any beer or pre-mixed cocktail out there."

What is a "Long drink"?

Long Drink is a traditional Finnish cocktail that traditionally consists of gin, grapefruit soda, and tonic. The drink was first created when the Finnish government commissioned a refreshing cocktail to serve guests attending the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki.

While inspired by the traditional cocktail, Bevy Long Drink will be the first Long Drink inspired beverage available in the U.S. without spirits. Bevy Long Drink is made with an original malt base containing natural flavors and wild juniper berries.

Lysyj continued, "The Long Drink cocktail is Finland's best-kept secret, but it's typically made with gin. Bevy Long Drink is our signature spin on this classic. We developed a cocktail-inspired recipe, with all the citrus flavors and wild juniper berries, and made it ready-to-drink from a can. You get all the refreshing citrus flavor without the gin. But the best part is that you don't have to fly to Finland. You can just pick up a 6-pack at the store."

Boston Beer, maker of other industry leading alcohol beverages Samuel Adams beer, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, and Dogfish Head beer plans to continue its proven track record of innovation to bring Finland's best kept secret to US drinkers in early November, in 6-packs and 12-packs (12oz cans) and single-serve 24oz cans.

