GlycoMimetics to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright & Co Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Harout Semerjian will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright & Co 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021. The presentation will be available on the company’s website at the “Investors” tab for 30 days, beginning Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for the presentation, please visit the GlycoMimetics website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.glycomimetics.com%2Finvestor-relations

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and for inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. The Company’s science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play on the surface of every living cell and applying its specialized chemistry platform to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, that alter these carbohydrate-mediated pathways in a variety of disease states, including signaling in cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this space, GlycoMimetics is leveraging this unique targeted approach to advance its pipeline of wholly owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for serious diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, uproleselan, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. and China and is undergoing evaluation across a range of patient populations, including a Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

