SRAX to Host Patrick Brothers, Gagan Biyani, Ann Marie Sastry, and More as Keynote Speakers at the 2021 Sequire EdTech Conference

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced several notable keynote speakers for the 2021 Sequire EdTech Conference, a one-day investor event featuring more than 10 leading virtual work and learning companies.

Event: 2021 Sequire EdTech Conference

Date: September 13th, 2021

Time: 11:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET

Register Here: https%3A%2F%2Fedtech21.mysequire.com%2F

In addition to the virtual work and learning public company presentations, this year’s conference features the following speakers:

Patrick Brothers - Co-Founder of HolonIQ

Patrick Brothers is the Co-Founder & Co-CEO of HolonIQ, a global market intelligence platform for education. Patrick is a longstanding member of the World Economic Forum and B20 Education and Employment Task Force and is passionate about transforming the way the world learns.

Gagan Biyani - Co-Founder of Udemy

Gagan Biyani is an Indian American serial entrepreneur, marketer, and journalist. He was a co-founder of Udemy, an online education company, and was co-founder and CEO of Sprig, a food delivery company.

Ann Marie Sastry - CEO of Amesite

Ann Marie Sastry is President and CEO of Amesite, an award-winning artificial intelligence software company focused on improving learning, winner of 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and 2020 National Best and Brightest in Wellness. Dr. Sastry was previously President, CEO, Board Director and co-Founder of Sakti3, recognized as one of MIT’s 50 Smartest Companies (2015), and as a Crain’s Detroit Business Cool Places to Work winner (2017).

Barbie Brewer - Chief People Officer at Netflix

Barbie Brewer began her career in 1996 with a successful Bay Area start-up, building the human resources function as the company grew from 20 to more than 500 employees. Throughout her career, Ms. Brewer has worked in or managed all areas of the HR Function, Facilities, and IT. She served as the head of HR for Sportvision and Tiburon before joining Netflix as Vice President, Talent in 2011. In 2017, Ms. Brewer rejoined the start-up world as GitLab’s Chief Culture Officer, and then Marqeta as Chief People Officer. Joining Amesite’s board in 2019 has been one of the highlights for her career. She has a passion to enable remote work and build strong cultures that value inclusiveness.

Mary Juhas - Associate Vice President at Ohio State University

Mary C. Juhas is associate vice president in the Office of Research at Ohio State University. In this role, she impacts the recruitment, retention and advancement of women faculty in the STEM disciplines with a goal to develop research leaders. In addition to many other jobs and recognitions in this area, Juhas has also held engineering research and leadership positions at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Edison Welding Institute.

Julia Pugachevsky - Education Editor at Insider

Julia Pugachevsky is the Education and Personal Development editor on Insider's Reviews team, where she covers online courses, books, and other affordable means of career development and self-improvement. Prior to Insider, she worked as an editor at Cosmopolitan and BuzzFeed, and has written for outlets such as VICE, BuzzFeed News, and Glamour.

Jonathan Satchell - CEO of Learning Technologies Group

Jonathan Satchell has worked in the training industry since 1992. In 1997 he acquired EBC, which he transformed from a training video provider to a bespoke e-learning company. He became interim MD of Epic in 2007 and the following year he acquired the Company with Andrew Brode. He oversaw the transformation of Epic from a custom content e-learning company to the global, fast growing, full service digital learning and talent management company that LTG has become.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About Amesite

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced AI-driven, online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Famesite.com%2F.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005550/en/