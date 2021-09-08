Crown Royal Regal Apple And Harlem's Fashion Row Support Designers Of Color By Awarding Grants During New York Fashion Week

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Royal Regal Apple and Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) – a premier agency creating a bridge between brands and designers of color in the fashion industry — united on Tuesday evening for HFR's New York Fashion Week Style Awards, Runway Show and After-Party. Committed to empowering the next generation of artists and creatives, Crown Royal Regal Apple collaborated with HFR's 501(c)(3) nonprofit, ICON360, to award four $10,000 grants to emerging Black designers that help push culture forward in innovative, new ways.

Ahead of the evening at 137th Street & 7th Avenue, Crown Royal Regal Apple outfitted Harlem's Fashion Row Runway Show with its own photo experience and sneaker cleaning booth to help guests stay fresh ahead of the night. Further into the evening, the Style Awards peaked with the presentation of the 2021 Royal Icon Awards presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple & ICON360, a grant awarded to each creator showcasing their new lines as a part of the Runway Show.

"Crown Royal Regal Apple, in partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row and ICON360, is continuing its mission to support artists and creators who, in fresh, new ways, are shaping culture," said Nicola Heckles, Vice President at Crown Royal. "These grants not only celebrate each designer but also directly supports their work in a meaningful way, sharing our platform to support the visibility and successive sales of the designs they've shown tonight."

Crown Royal Regal Apple and HFR's Icon360 grant recipients include: TIER founders Nigeria Ealey, Esaïe Jean Simon and Victor James, who strive to impact, inspire, create and communicate their individual and collective stories through fashion and experiences; Johnathan Hayden, whose work has contributed to exploring meaningful applications of technology in fashion; Shawn Pean, founder of luxury menswear brand June79 that aims to redefine luxury among a new renaissance consumer; and Charles Harbison, Creative Director for modern luxury lifestyle brand Harbison Studio.

"Crown Royal Regal Apple and Harlem's Fashion Row share the same charge to champion and uplift creators in multicultural communities," said Brandice Daniel, CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row. "ICON360 was created specifically to fund designers of color who, with monetary support, can continue leading the revival of Black culture that is happening right now in places like Harlem and across the country."

Crown Royal Regal Apple also hosted the official after-party with deejays Kitty Ca$h and Cory Townes both spinning while guests of legal drinking age sipped Crown Apple cocktails. Each collection from the newly knighted crisp culture grant recipients was also displayed as an extension of their earlier debut. Guests were able to purchase the designs directly via QR codes at the display dubbed 'Designer's Row'.

Infused with Regal Gala Apples, Crown Royal Regal Apple is a smooth, delicious tasting whisky that is best enjoyed responsibly as a chilled shot, on the rocks or in a cocktail. Crown Royal Regal Apple invites you to raise a glass to all crisp culture creators in our communities and remember to drink responsibly.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Harlem's Fashion Row

Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, the organization supports emerging talent and provides a platform for underrepresented African American and Latino designers. Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) engages audiences and aligns brand partners with emerging designers of color in Fashion. HFR's mission is to discover and showcase the emerging talent of color through a platform of national events and customized multi-platform programs. The organization initiates innovative events which attract a multitude of diverse influencers connected to the fashion industry. Their objective is to provide real business opportunities to people of color in fashion to showcase their skills and abilities in an industry, which is often inaccessible to this group. To learn more, please visit harlemsfashionrow.com.

About ICON 360

The Mission of ICON360 is to create equitable opportunities in the fashion industry by providing resources for HBCUs and Black designers and creatives. The non-profit (a subsidiary of Harlem Fashion Row) offers financial grants as well as developmental and advisory programs that support marginalized talent. ICON360 brings fashion industry stakeholders together to secure equity for established and emerging Black designers and creatives. The organization seeks to fill voids created by systemic barriers and inequitable practices that have excluded Black talent from professional advancement. To learn more, please visit hfricon360.com.

