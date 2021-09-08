NantHealth and Intraprise Health Announce Collaboration to Help Providers Meet HIPAA Compliance Requirements and Protect Patient Data with HIPAA One Solution

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced a collaboration with Intraprise Health, the provider of HIPAA One Security and Privacy Compliance software. HIPAA One’s Security Risk Assessment software will now be available to the growing network of healthcare provider offices utilizing NantHealth’s NaviNet® solution, offering a comprehensive solution to manage HIPAA compliance requirements.

Intraprise Health’s HIPAA One solution is used by more than 64,000 providers in over 7,000 locations. Its automated software and methodologies include compliance gap assessments, remediation plans, and ongoing tracking and final reports. Utilizing the HIPAA One Security Risk Assessment software ensures providers are compliant with the ever-changing government regulations and HIPAA audit protocols.

NantHealth’s NaviNet®, one of the nation’s leading payer-provider collaboration platforms, allows providers to exchange vital administrative, financial and clinical information in real-time. Working with HIPAA One, NaviNet will educate its network of providers on the application, guiding them on how they can complete mandatory HIPAA compliance requirements and protect sensitive patient information.

“As a compliance software leader, Intraprise Health is excited to work with NantHealth, a premier SaaS company and leading supplier of payer-provider engagement solutions, in supporting their provider network to achieve HIPAA compliance,” said Sean Friel, CEO of Intraprise Health. “Providing next generation privacy and security software, we’re confident that NantHealth’s providers will find HIPAA compliance not only attainable but simple to accomplish with our automated application.”

“It’s crucial for healthcare providers to ensure their practices are compliant and that their patients’ information is protected. Staying up-to-date with the latest, mandatory HIPAA regulations and standards is no easy task, regardless of the size of the practice,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer, NantHealth. “Collaborating with Intraprise Health’s HIPAA One team, we’re excited to educate our provider network on how they can utilize the industry leading risk analysis tools needed to ensure compliance.”

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate a complex learning system to address a wide range of healthcare issues; our ability to successfully amass the requisite data to achieve maximum network effects; appropriately allocating financial and human resources across a broad array of product and service offerings; raising additional capital as necessary to fund our operations; our ability to grow the market for our software and data solutions; successfully enhancing our software and data solutions to achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; customer concentration; competition; security breaches; bandwidth limitations; our ability to integrate The OpenNMS Group, Inc. into our operations; our use and distribution of open source software; our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, certifications and licenses; dependence upon senior management; the need to comply with and meet applicable laws and regulations; unexpected adverse events; and anticipated cost savings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Intraprise Health

Intraprise Health is an industry leading “tech-enabled” healthcare cybersecurity and risk management services provider. One of the longest tenured HITRUST Assessors in the industry, our broad range of information security, privacy and compliance services include: HITRUST Certification, Third-Party Risk Management, NIST Cybersecurity Framework Adoption, Strategic Advisory Services, Remediation Management, Incident Response and Business Continuity. We deliver HIPAA Security Risk Assessments and Workforce Training via our HIPAA One™ platform. Our next generation BluePrint Protect™ platform, based on the NIST Risk Management Framework, provides intelligent monitoring, workflow management and collaboration capabilities. Visit www.intraprisehealth.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005494/en/