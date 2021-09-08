Criteo Appoints Manuela Montagnana as Chief People Officer

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced the appointment of Manuela Montagnana as Chief People Officer. In this role, Montagnana will lead the company's People team, driving talent strategy and playing a key role in defining the future of work for Criteo's global workforce of more than 2,500 employees. Montagnana replaces Denis Collin, who held the role for three years and will assist in the transition.

Montagnana brings more than 20 years of experience as a people executive, leading global teams in the manufacturing, service and technology industries. She has a proven track record of accelerating performance through human capital management in a transformation context in both highly matrixed organizations and those undergoing hyper growth. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Head of Human Resources for Product and Engineering at Compass, where she was the business partner to the Chief Technology and Chief Product Officers. While at Compass, Manuela led major transformational projects including the opening of a new development center in India and completing the talent integration following the M&A of two tech startups.

As Chief People Officer, Montagnana will be responsible for leading the people team at Criteo, ensuring equitable, transparent and inclusive processes and practices to support an engaged and high-performing team. In addition, she will drive the strategy and execution of attracting, engaging, developing and retaining top talent by ensuring that Criteo remains an employer of choice, now and in the future.

"In the last year, the workplace as we've known it has undergone massive change and I'm thrilled to have Manuela join Criteo to help provide a flexible, hybrid workplace that cultivates a culture of inclusivity, innovation and collaboration," said Megan Clarken, CEO at Criteo. "She will be a crucial part of our leadership team as we continue to invest in our most valuable asset, our people, in order to power the world's marketers and media owners with trusted and impactful advertising."

"What attracted me to Criteo was its people-centric culture, strong company values, global footprint and powerful mission," said Montagnana. "It's an exciting time to join the company in a year of growth momentum, and I look forward to optimizing the people program to create an engaged and productive employee experience that attracts top talent and nurtures development in today's hybrid work environment."

Montagnana grew up in Germany and lived in France for over 20 years. She will be based in New York with global remit and will report to Clarken with plans to relocate to Paris.

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with almost 20,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

